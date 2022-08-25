Google Maps shows what a ‘ghost’ plane would look like in Australia’s rainforest

There are no records of any missing passenger jets in the region where the image was taken.

What would be a plane lost in the middle of a forest in Australia was recorded by a user of Google Maps and is intrigued by netizens, generating an investigation for the Australian transport safety authorities.

The image appears to show a crashed passenger aircraft largely intact in a clearing in the Cardwell Ranges, which are situated off the coast of Queensland.

According to the Australian portal news.com.au, the location was discovered by Victoria Ottley, a user of the app who published her find on social media, causing the “ghost plane” theory to begin to gain traction.

Although the photo suggests that the jet was flying slower than expected, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, Australia’s transport safety bureau, said there were no records of any passenger planes missing in the region.

The New York Post further indicated that the aircraft photographed by Google Maps could be a standard Airbus A320 or a Boeing 737, as seen in the satellite image.

Google Maps Failed

Although the photo caused a mystery, Australian authorities indicate that it could all have been caused by a glitch in Google’s software, which has not yet taken a position on the case.

There seems to be a phenomenon called ghost images and this could be it,” a spokesperson for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau explained to the Cairns Post.

Something similar happened in 2016, when a plane was allegedly spotted at the bottom of Lake Harriet in Minnesota, USA, what Google soon reported was a “ghost” image, formed by a fusion of several satellite images that create something that does not actually exist.