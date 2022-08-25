Government excludes products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone from the IPI tax reduction | Economy

The government published this Wednesday (24) a decree that excludes products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone (ZFM), in Amazonas, from the 35% reduction in the Industrialized Product Tax (IPI) rate. The new rule is signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, it was published in an extra edition of the “Official Union Gazette” (DOU).

The edition of the rule meets a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who, in early August, suspended part of the effects of a federal government decree that dealt with the reduction of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). ) (see more below).

Moraes’ decision was made in action by the Solidarity party and the government of Amazonas. The minister determined that the 35% reduction in the IPI, determined by the government in April this year, would not apply to “products produced by industries in the Manaus Free Trade Zone that have the Basic Production Process”.

Under the rules of the Free Zone, industries installed in Manaus are exempt from IPI, but products manufactured in the Amazon industrial park lose competitiveness when the rates of similar articles produced in other regions are reduced for the rest of the country.

For the Ministry of Economy, the measure preserves the competitiveness of companies in the Manaus Free Trade Zone and “ends the legal uncertainty of the national productive sector (…) industry”.

Also according to the ministry, 170 products manufactured in the region had their IPI rates restored “for the purpose of complying with court decisions”.

“The decree already has more than one version, it is in the fourth one, precisely because of the decisions of the Supreme with the interests of the Manaus Free Trade Zone. We have been trying to take measures to bring together the interest that the Free Zone has, which is contested in the Supreme Court, along with benefiting the entire economy with tax reductions”, said Marcelo Guaranys, executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy.

In the list of products not affected by the IPI cut, are, for example, soda syrup, lighter, razor blade, cash register, wristwatch, ballpoint pen and dishwasher.

“Around 4,000 products produced outside the ZFM that are being benefited. (…) In total, we will have 170 products [da Zona Franca] whose rates will be restored or remain at the original level since the first reductions in February this year. Among these 170 products, soda concentrate syrup is included,” said Ywata.

The exclusion of concentrate for the preparation of beverages from the IPI reduction is the only item in the decree that will generate a tax impact. According to the government, the waiver is estimated at BRL 164.27 million for the year 2022, BRL 715.40 million for the year 2023, and BRL 761.74 million for the year 2024.

According to the Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Alexandre Ywata, specifically for the automobile sector, the reduction continues at 24.75%.

According to the Ministry of Economy, some products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone will still be left out of the changes in this Wednesday’s decree (24).

According to the folder, the excluded items are not considered important for the region, according to production and billing criteria. Therefore, they will continue with the 35% cut in the IPI.

“It is just not in the decree what is in fact not relevant for the ZFM, [entre] those who were left out and who will suffer the reduction of the IPI we can mention refrigerators, kitchen stoves, cleaning products, some metallurgical inputs, such as steel, copper, and aluminum, chocolate, ice cream, beer, wines, rubber artifacts, machines agriculture”, explained Glenda Lustosa, Secretary for Development of Industry, Commerce and Services.

The IPI is levied on industrialized products, and the amount is usually passed on to the consumer in the final price of the goods. As it is a regulatory tax, it can be changed by presidential decree, without the need for congressional approval.

IPI rates began to change in February 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) issued a decree reducing by up to 25% for most products.

Two months later, the government increased the IPI reduction to 35%. According to the Ministry of Economy, this expansion did not include most of the products that were also produced in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

In May, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF, responded to a request from the Solidarity party and suspended the tax reduction for products manufactured in the Free Zone.

At the time, the party argued that reducing the IPI for products from all over the country that compete with those from the Free Zone could reduce the advantage of articles manufactured in Manaus, which already have exemptions.

In response to a determination by Minister Moraes in the scope of this request, the government issued a third decree, in July, defining which items would have a 35% reduction in the IPI rate. The decree excluded from the list the main products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

However, in early August, Alexandre de Moraes suspended the effects of part of the decree published in July, considering that the IPI reduction imposed by the new decree continued to affect products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.