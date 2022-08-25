Government predicts fiscal gap of up to R$65 billion in budget proposal for 2023







By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The 2023 budget bill, which will be sent to Congress by the end of this month, provides for a primary deficit of between 60 and 65 billion reais for the central government, two sources at the Economy Ministry told Reuters. with the government returning to the red after the primary surplus expected for this year, the first since 2013.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the proposal is not yet public, signaled that the actual number could be much worse, because the impact of the Auxílio Brasil expanded from 400 reais to 600 reais was not incorporated into the accounts, despite the understanding general view that it will be put into practice.

The reinforced benefit of Auxílio Brasil is valid until December under the current rule, but President Jair Bolsonaro, who seeks re-election in October, and his rival and favorite in the polls, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have already promised to extend the amount. to the next year.

The measure would have an additional cost of approximately 50 billion reais, which would require a new exception to the constitutional spending cap rule, the sources said.

In July, Congress approved a 50% increase in the value of the benefit until the end of the year, circumventing the ceiling on the grounds that the war in Ukraine had generated extraordinary inflationary effects.

According to the sources, a new amendment to the Constitution should be presented after the October elections to address the matter. For now, the budget bill will only provide for payments of 400 reais in the program, as previously indicated by the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago.

SERVERS

The proposal will allocate more than 10 billion reais to readjust the salaries of public servants, according to the sources, but will not specify how this will be done, saving Bolsonaro from wear and tear on the eve of the elections. The budget guidelines law, already approved and which laid the foundations for the 2023 Budget, provided for an amount of 11.7 billion reais for this purpose.

The sources also pointed out that the 2023 budget bill will keep the fuel tax cuts that would expire this year, in line with Bolsonaro’s public statements last week that federal taxes would remain zero for gasoline, diesel, ethanol and gas. of kitchen.







