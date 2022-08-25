Government preserves Manaus Free Zone in new decree on IPI cut

The Ministry of Economy stressed that the decision complies with the determinations of the Federal Supreme Court to guarantee ‘legal certainty’ in the tax reduction

Ministry of Economy held a press conference to talk about the reduction of the IPI



O Ministry of Economy excluded products manufactured by the Manaus Free Trade Zone (ZFM), in Amazonas, from a 35% reduction on the Industrialized Product Tax (IPI) rate this Wednesday, 24th. The determination was promulgated by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and by the portfolio commander, Paulo Guedes, in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU). In a press conference held at the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys, defended that the decree has more than one version precisely because of the decisions of the Supreme Court with the interests of the Manaus Free Zone. “We have been trying to take measures to bring together the interest that the Free Zone has, which is contested in the Supreme Court, along with benefiting the entire economy with the reduction of taxes”, he declared. Among the products that are not part of the IPI cut are: lighters, soda syrups, razors, cash registers, dishwashers, wristwatches and ballpoint pens.

Alexandre Ywata, the department’s special secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness, said “around 4,000 products produced outside the ZFM that are being benefited. (…) In total, we will have 170 products [da Zona Franca] whose rates will be restored or remain at the original level since the first reductions in February this year”. The Ministry argues that the excluded items are not important for the producing region, according to production criteria. “It is just not in the decree what is in fact not relevant for the ZFM, [entre] those who were left out and who will suffer the reduction of the IPI we can mention refrigerators, kitchen stoves, cleaning products, some metallurgical inputs, such as steel, copper, and aluminum, chocolate, ice cream, beer, wines, rubber artifacts, machines agriculture”, emphasizes Glenda Lustosa, Secretary of Development for Industry, Commerce and Services.