Government raises IPI over 109 products to comply with STF decision and preserve Manaus Free Trade Zone

BRASILIA – The government published a decree to increase the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) of 109 products to preserve the competitiveness of those manufactured in Manaus Free Zone (ZFM). With the addition, the number of items that will need to pay the full tax rate rises to 170.

The new list, informed the Ministry of Economyconsidered the requests of the Superintendence of the Manaus Free Trade Zone (Suframa) and include items that are typically produced in the region, such as soda syrup, lighter, battery charger, razor blade, cash register, wristwatch, ballpoint pen and dishwasher.

The IPI is a federal regulatory tax that can be used to promote an economic sector through exemption or reduction of rates in order to boost sales of certain products. In the Manaus Free Trade Zone, products manufactured using the “Basic Productive Process” model have tax incentives. The tax exemption of the Free Trade Zone is the main attraction of the hub, which manufactures home appliances, vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, TVs, cell phones, air conditioners, computers, beverages, among other products.

On August 8, the Minister of Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes suspended part of the decree issued at the end of July that determined the 35% cut of the IPI on goods that are not manufactured in the ZFM.

The new decree complies with Moraes’ decisions. In May, the minister had already suspended the tax reduction for products manufactured in the Free Zone when analyzing actions by the Solidarity party and the government of Amazonas against three federal government decrees determining the tax reduction, alleging that the measures undermined the competitiveness of products from the industrial pole.

The decree issued in July was an attempt by the government to resolve the legal and political impasse surrounding the Free Zone issue. However, businessmen and parliamentarians linked to the State of Amazonas were dissatisfied with the decree, saying that it was still harmful to the region by removing the competitiveness of companies that settled there and brought legal uncertainty.

“The measure, which comes into force on the date of its publication, complies with a court decision and ends the legal uncertainty of the national productive sector. The text guarantees progress in tax relief measures, with positive effects on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and on the competitiveness of the industry,” the Ministry of Economy said in a note.