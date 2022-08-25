Gugu’s family sues Rafael Ilha after serious accusation by former Thumb

support the 247

247 – Gugu Liberato’s sister, Aparecida Liberato, filed a lawsuit against Rafael Ilha. She questions the reasons for the former Thumb to have said in an interview that the family lied about the cause of death of the presenter, who died after falling from the attic of the house in November 2019. In off .

In the lawsuit document, Aparecida states that there was “serious accusation against Gugu’s family, that is, that they had failed with the truth, with the public and the press”. The text also alleges that Ilha’s speeches cause damage to the honor of those involved with the fact, especially the family.

The ex-singer and ex-Fazenda stated on two occasions that the explanation for the death published in the newspapers was not true. “I know what really happened and it wasn’t that. (…) I hope that one day people can have the opportunity to know what really happened (…). I think they could have told the truth. I just think so, ”he said in an interview with the Courts of Intelligence channel.

In a chat on another channel, he returned to talk about the subject. “Gugu doesn’t change the battery or the microphone. You got it? So… He doesn’t even know how to change batteries with his microphone, let alone work with an air conditioning system. (…) I said I don’t believe it, you know, the way he died”, he told NaReal with Bruno di Simone.

