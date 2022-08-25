Guidelines for returning to training after having covid-19 – 08/25/2022

In the first months of the pandemic, many health professionals did not know what strategies to use in people who had covid-19 and wanted to return to training. Over time, recommendations emerged from the ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) and also from the SBMEE (Brazilian Society of Exercise and Sports Medicine), but the most complete was the return to sports practice flowchart in the United Kingdom, which I explained here.

Thinking about the movement of the scientific environment in the world and with the discussion among researchers about the sequelae in people recovered from covid-19, renowned Brazilian researchers came together and made an exceptional material, with the support of Cref-SP (Regional Council of Physical Education) and Acad (Brazilian Association of Academies, entitled “Guidelines for exercise prescription in patients affected by SARS-COV-2”.

According to the president of Cref-SP, Nelson Leme, “the guidelines responsibly impact all physical education professionals, due to their importance and applied content, bringing the latest in studies and research related to physical activity. contributes to the professional in prescribing appropriate exercises for people affected by covid. The professional wins, for having a modern tool on the subject, and the population in general, who will be attended by professionals properly prepared for this challenge of exercise prescription “.

Dr. Aylton Figueira Júnior, one of the authors of the guidelines, professor and researcher of the master’s and doctoral program at Universidade São Judas Tadeu, explains that the proposal was based on evidence of sequelae conditions already described in the literature, following 4 points:

Presentation of the epidemiological indicators (15-20%) of the document; Existing sequelae identified in the literature (20-25%) of the document; Functional assessment of affected patients (30-40%); Training prescription based on the assessment discussed in item 3, looking for the criteria that the instruments allow, to adjust the training prescription in 4 levels, according to the progression of functional capacity.

The guideline also has worksheets, guidelines for improving strength, cardiorespiratory fitness and other psychofunctional indicators. The material followed several scientific criteria in the choice of studies of global impact, perspectives from scientific institutions such as the CDC (US Center for Disease Control and Prevention), ACMS and John Hopkins University (USA), in addition to a search in databases of international data such as PubMed, prioritizing articles and recommendations that guide “what to do”, based on the consequences of covid-19.

In addition to Figueira, I spoke with authors Dr. Moisés Diego Germano, professor and researcher at the Itapira University Center and coordinator of the Itapira Sports Department, Prof. Me. Leonardo Lima, researcher and doctoral student at São Judas Tadeu University and Prof. esp. Luís Otávio Moscatello (Tavicco), author of books and speaker in the areas of sports, personalized and functional training.

Paola Machado. How important is the guideline for the general population and professionals in the field?

Aylton Figueira. With the guideline published by Cref-4, physical education professionals will have complete guidance in understanding post-covid sequels and how to evaluate and prescribe exercises, following the levels of aggravations. The material distributed free of charge is the only one in the world that has steps from understanding the causes of contamination and risk factors, mechanisms associated with sequelae and aspects associated with the impediments of the immune system against the coronavirus, a complete battery of physical evaluation and the most complete guidance on exercise prescription. The Brazilian population will benefit from the work of professionals with more scientific information.

Paola Machado. What are the general tips for patients affected with covid-19 to return to training?

Leonardo Lima. The most important point is to carry out a clinical analysis focused on observing changes in inflammatory markers, worsening of the disease (level of virus involvement) and sequelae, in addition to having clinical medical clearance for physical activity. From these factors, we follow the entire training progress conduct, respecting the safety of the practitioner.

Paola Machado. What conduct should the student expect from the physical education professional?

Moses Germano. The student must expect acceptance and knowledge. Welcoming is necessary in the process of understanding the biological and psychological conditions of the individual who has had covid-19, while knowledge is crucial to reversing the negative changes resulting from the infection and, therefore, the improvement of health parameters. Above all, the professional must organize the training program with the objective of developing physical capacity, that is, improving strength, endurance, power, flexibility and cardiopulmonary conditioning. From the gains in physical capacities, consequently, gains in sleep quality, levels of mood, stress, tiredness and even greater affection towards exercise are expected, which represents an essential factor for the adherence and longevity of the training program.

Paola Machado. What is the difference between the behavior adopted when the person has a seasonal flu and when they have covid?

Luís Otávio Moscatello. Although flu infections and covid-19 present similar symptomatic manifestations at the beginning, they are diseases with the potential for complications at different levels. However, in both, at the time of greater symptomatic manifestation, physical exercise should be avoided. In the case of covid-19, depending on the degree of involvement, after the patient’s recovery, the doctor will release the best time to start the protocols of breathing exercises and light intensity exercises related to resistance and muscle strength, which will be carried out in a progressive and accompanied. In the case of a normal flu, after the symptoms and general condition have improved, the practitioner can now resume the dynamics of their exercise routine, taking care to start with volumes and intensities lower than those of before the flu, and to evolve gradually, initially trying to train and then rest for around 48 hours.

*To access the book online for free click here: Exercise prescription guideline in patients affected by SARS-CoV-2