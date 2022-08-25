Gustavo Gómez’s response after a controversial move against Flamengo that surprised everyone

Gómez spoke of controversial move

August 24, 2022 · 4:30 am

O palm trees entered the field with maximum force, wanting to win the Flamengo to open up a great advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian championshipalready foreseeing the possibility of the confrontation again being repeated in a final of Liberators cup. The team led by Abel Ferreira was with 100% of its holders, sparing no one.

On the other hand, the technician Dorival Junior chose to select the vast majority of reserves, already thinking about the confrontation against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday (24). After a great play Ayrton Lucas on the left side, which dribbled Marcos Rochatook it to the baseline and crossed, Victor Hugo appeared inside the area to win WevertonOf Head.

At the end of the game, however, a move generated tremendous repercussions: after an aerial ball, Vidal disputed the ball with Gómez, taking down the defender, who asked for a penalty. The referee sent the game on, revolting the Palmeiras, who when analyzing the replay, were totally convinced that the move was foul, since the Chilean did not aim at the ball, but at the opponent.

During an interview in the mixed zone, the Paraguayan defender was sincere: “I wanted to jump to play for the ball, but I felt the contact and fell to the ground. At the end of the game they (Flamengo) protested, but it’s normal. I felt the contact and they protested, but that’s football, right? I don’t know if it was a penalty or not, but it was the referee’s decision. I felt the contact, has the image and the decision was his“, said Gomez.