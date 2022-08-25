Harry and Meghan adopt one of 4,000 beagles rescued from US animal testing center – News

Mamma Mia, a 7-year-old beagle, hit the jackpot. Rescued with others 4,000 dogs of the same breed from an animal testing centerwas adopted by Harry and Meghan of the British royal family.

Now, the animal lives in the couple’s mansion in California, United States. Harry and Meghan already had pets, including another beagle named Guy, a Labrador by the name of Pula, as well as chickens, which were rescued from a slaughterhouse.

The thousands of beagles, including Mamma Mia, were rescued in July from a breeding and research center in the state of Virginia, in the United States. The animals would later be sold for use in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research.

Inspections carried out by the US federal government showed that the site contained numerous irregularities and, as a result, pro-animal organizations were able to rescue the dogs.



Shannon Keith, who leads The Beagle Freedom Project, said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that Meghan, who has the title of Duchess of Sussex, called her, interested in adopting one. puppy.

Days later, Harry and Meghan visited the project site and played with some puppies, but it was 7-year-old Mia who won Meghan over.

“The Duchess held Mia and said, ‘We’re going to adopt her. No, we don’t want a puppy. We want to help those who are older,’” Keith said.





The couple’s spokesperson confirmed the information about the visit to the foundation, but did not say whether Harry and Meghan actually adopted the dog.

Also according to the publication of the Los Angeles Times, it was a date without photos, in which two security guards accompanied the Duke and Duchess in the search for another dog.

Prince Harry’s wife is an animal rights activist and often uses her social media to encourage adopting animals rather than buying them.



