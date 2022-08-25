Having sex at least three times a month can protect you from infections

A study published in the scientific journal Fertility and Sterility pointed out that having an active sex life, with the proper use of condoms, has a number of health benefits. In addition to the positive effects on the heart and mind, sex has an impact on the immune system, and can even extend as a protection against the most serious symptoms of Covid-19.

As an evaluation method, experts from the University of Baghdad, in Iraq, carried out a survey with 16,000 participants in 33 countries, divided into two groups. In the first one, a frequency of at least three sexual intercourses per month was maintained. In the second group, sexual activity was lower.

Iraqi study results

In a period of four months, the research concluded that 76.6% of the participants of the first group were not infected by the disease, while the percentage was 40.4% in the members of the second team.

The study authors wrote that the results suggest a protective role for sex in Covid-19 infection, regardless of a person’s age or sexual behavior. “As sexual activity increases, the state of immunity (of the body) becomes more competent to deal with pathogens, and this explains the lower incidence of the disease among those who have sex more than 3 times a month compared to those who have sex more than 3 times a month. who have sex less than 3 times a month”, they pointed out.

A deeper analysis of the subject was also suggested by the authors in order to make people increasingly capable of increasing their immune systems in a natural and healthy way.

Study limitations

The study was done observationally, that is, only finding a relationship between the manifestation of the disease and the behavior of the participants – without identifying the exact cause of the benefit.

Therefore, depending on the volunteers’ personal reports, which may present inconsistencies, the research has limitations.

American study

Despite the circumstances, the protective role of a sexually active routine and the positive impacts it can have on the body are not new topics in the scientific community.

In a publication in the journal Phychological Reports, researchers from the United States followed 112 college students and divided them into four groups related to the frequency of sexual intercourse.

The classifications were divided into: none, not frequent (less than once a week); frequent (once or twice a week) and very frequent (three or more times a week).

With the collection of saliva samples from volunteers to measure the presence of immunoglobulin A (IgA), an antibody that acts in the body’s defense, those responsible for the study performed an analysis and the results were positive for those who reported having sex frequently. Those who had sex once or twice a week had more IgA in their saliva.

Another benefit of the sexual act is the sedative effect caused by the induction of oxytocin in the body, known as the love hormone, and endorphin during the moment of orgasm, the pleasure hormone. When combined, the two substances can aid sleep and, as a result, show improvements in other aspects of health, including the immune system.

