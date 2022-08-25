“He is an amazing person”

Faced with the repercussion, the former BBB clarified his reasons and said he has no problem talking about the singer.

Former BBB and singer Juliette Freire spoke after making controversial statements involving singer Luan Santana and ended up speaking out, on the morning of this Wednesday (24), to clarify the matter. The Paraíba, when participating in the podcast Quem Pod, Pod, on YouTube, explained her reasons for denying an invitation from the sertanejo, but the girl did not clarify it well and ended up being misinterpreted.

At the end of her participation in the global reality show, which took place in the 20221 edition, Juliette was invited by the singer to be the star of the sertanejo clip. However, the then-new millionaire chose not to participate in the production. During the chat, the lawyer stated that she did not want to have her image related to the singer and the result is that many internet users did not like what they heard and detonated the girl.

“When I left, people were like ‘my God, you and Luan Santana!’ Then they started the ‘Morena’ thing. I wanted to be known for Juliette, not for being Luan Santana’s brunette. I’m my brunette, at most Gilberto Gil’s. I kind of had this balcony. Society tries a lot to reduce people to men. It’s not even the man’s fault sometimes, but it’s a tendency you need to have a male to be successful’”declared the BBB 21 winner on the podcast.

Faced with the repercussion, Juliette clarified that she has no problem talking about it, not even with the singer himself. The singer made it clear that Luan Santana understood her position and they even speak normally about the situation. “I’m in love with Luan. He’s an amazing person and a phenomenon of our music. We’ve already talked about this and I only commented because we are super good about this subject”wrote Juliette on her social networks.