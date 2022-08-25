Helmet camera catches armed men stealing motorcycle in MG

Woman freaked out when she saw she was being robbed (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) A woman was the victim of criminals this Wednesday morning (24/8), in Toledo, in the south of Minas, and was desperate to have her motorcycle stolen. A camera attached to the victim’s helmet recorded all the bandits’ actions.

In the images, you can see that two men, who were on another motorcycle, intercept the woman, who was on her way to work, and demand that she get out of the vehicle. “Get off the bike, get off the bike”, they said.

One of the men is hooded and with a gun pointed at the victim, while the motorcycle rider is without a hood and helmet. In desperation, the woman tries to ask them not to take the bike. “Moo, I’m a woman, I’m going to work,” she says.

However, the criminals keep pointing the gun at the victim and asking her to get out of the vehicle. “Get off the bike, start running”, they shout. “I have nowhere to go, boy, I have nowhere to go”, the woman despairs even more. Then the criminals take the motorcycle and flee at high speed.

The case happened around 6 am, near Bairro Pitangueiras. According to the Military Police, the men have already been identified and are possibly hiding in a forest. Searches continue in the city and the region’s police have been notified.

On her social media, the woman published, around 1:30 pm, that the motorcycle had not yet been found. “They only say that it is in aid, but it does not say where,” she wrote.

Iago Almeida / Special to EM