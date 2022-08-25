Here are 6 foods that slow down metabolism and need to be avoided

Metabolism is responsible for regulating virtually every important function in the body. These include blood circulation, body temperature, hormone regulation, and even breathing. Food plays a key role, and can accelerate or delay metabolic reactions.

According to nutritionist Bruno Redondo, a balanced diet can guarantee the nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of metabolism – except in people who have a genetic problem. On the other hand, a diet poor in variety and quality, lack of physical activity and irregular sleep slow down metabolic rates and disrupt the body.

“Food can directly influence the speed of metabolism, that is, the breakdown of fat and protein synthesis. When the metabolism is slow, it is common for a person to gain weight. This is due to excessive consumption of poorly nutritious foods, lack of physical activity or genetic factors”, he explains.

Foods that slow down metabolism

The specialist listed some foods that, when ingested regularly, are associated with a decrease in metabolic functions. According to Bruno Redondo, the consumption of ultra-processed foods is the worst enemy of metabolism.

See the list of foods that should be eliminated from the menu so as not to harm metabolism:

Soft drinks: high consumption of sugar slows down metabolism due to cardiometabolic syndrome, which disrupts the body’s vital functions; Industrialized snacks: the high sodium content and low nutritional value of the food slow down metabolic functions; Ready juice: considered inappropriate because of the large amount of sugar; Seasoning powder and instant noodles: they have low nutritional value and high sodium content; Ice cream: high in trans fat and sugar; Chocolate milk: due to the excessive amount of sugar.

Here are diets for healthy eating:

Food containing magnesium and potassium Dash Diet – The acronym means, in Portuguese, Methods to Combat Hypertension and focuses not only on reducing the amount of sodium ingested, but on foods rich in protein, fiber, potassium, magnesium and calcium. The diet is 20 years old and is recognized by several scientific publications for its effectiveness in reducing blood pressure and controlling weight.iStock mediterranean_diet Mediterranean Diet – Based on fresh foods, chosen according to the season, and natural, it is interesting for allowing moderate consumption of wine, milk and cheese. The menu is traditional in Italy, Greece and Spain, uses a lot of fish and olive oil, and, since 2010, it is considered an intangible heritage of humanity. In addition to helping you lose weight, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 dose-juice-ocnsb17U6FE-unsplash Flexitarian Diet – It suggests a reduction of up to 70% in meat consumption, replacing animal protein with vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts and cereals. With the regimen, the body would be better nourished and function better. It is recommended to start by switching from red meat to chicken or fish and looking for a nutritionist to monitor the need for vitamin B12 supplementation, found in foods of animal origin.Dose Juice/Unsplash Buddha bowl dish with chicken fillet, brown rice, pepper, tomato, broccoli, onion, chickpea, fresh lettuce salad, cashew and walnuts. Healthy balanced eating. Top view. white background MIND Diet – Inspired by the Mediterranean and Dash diets, MIND is made specifically to optimize brain health by cutting out any foods that might affect the brain and focusing on nuts, leafy vegetables and some fruits. A study by the US National Institute on Aging found that patients who followed the diet lowered their risk of Alzheimer’s by 35% to 53%, according to the discipline to follow recommendations.iStock Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Ingredients for a healthy breakfast TLC Diet – Created by the National Institute of Health of the United States, it intends to cut cholesterol to improve the diet of patients. Vegetables, fruits, whole-grain breads, cereals, whole-grain pasta and lean meats are allowed. There are variations according to each goal, such as improving cholesterol and losing weight. david-b-townsend-fV3zTanbO80-unsplash Nordic Diet – As the name suggests, the diet is based on the cuisine of Nordic countries and focuses heavily on fish (salmon, herring and mackerel), vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, nuts and vegetables, as well as canola oil in place of olive oil. . According to the WHO, the regimen reduces the risk of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.David B Townsend/Unsplash Metrópoles 3 partner advertising stir fried vegetables volumetric diet – Created by nutritionist Barbara Rolls, the idea is to reduce the amount of calories in meals, while maintaining the volume of food ingested. Whole foods, fruits and vegetables that provide satiety are used and foods are divided by energy density hello-mishchenko-VRB1LJoTZ6w-unsplash Weight Watchers – The program has existed for over 50 years and establishes a number of points for each type of food and a maximum daily goal for each person, who can create their own menu within the guidelines. In addition, there is an incentive for physical activities and meetings between participants to exchange experiencesHello Mishchenko/Unsplash Metrópoles 4 partner advertising rui-silvestre-D3lKRy7A_FY-unsplash Mayo Clinic Diet – Published in 2017 by doctors at the Mayo Clinic, one of the most recognized hospitals in the United States, the program is divided into two parts: lose and live. In the first stage, 15 habits are reviewed to ensure that the patient does not give up and fruits and vegetables are released. Then you learn how many calories to eat and where to find them. No food group is eliminated and everything works in balance.Rui Silvestre/Unsplash sharon-chen-L1ZhjK-R6uc-unsplash Asian Diet – The continent is huge, but there are common traits in the cuisine of the entire region. A Boston NGO defined a food pyramid based on Eastern customs: vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains, as well as soy, fish and seafood are widely used, while dairy, eggs and other oils can be consumed in lower frequency. The diet also calls for at least six glasses of water or tea a day, and sake, wine and beer can be enjoyed in moderation. Sharon Chen/Unsplash 0

Symptoms of a Slow Metabolism

Slow metabolism doesn’t just cause weight gain. According to the expert, other signs that the body is not working properly are:

Fatigue, that is, a lot of tiredness during the day;

Dry skin;

Q hair loss;

Brittle nails.

How to speed up metabolism?

The specialist indicates a balanced diet, regular water intake, an increase in the level of physical activity, quitting smoking, adjusting sleep hours and managing stress.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.