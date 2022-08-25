HIV, Covid-19 and monkeypox: Italian returns from trip with ‘combo of diseases’

A 36-year-old Italian traveled to Spain and came back with a combo of illnesses. The story was told by the British newspaper “The Independent” from an announcement by scientists who reported the triple diagnosis of HIV, Covid-19 and monkeypox. The man had symptoms such as fatigue, fever and sore throat.

Nine days after returning from a trip, the man began to develop symptoms. The first diagnosis was Coronavirus. He tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on July 2, according to a case study report published in the Journal of Infection.

The next day, small blisters surrounded by a rash appeared on the man’s torso, lower limbs, face and buttocks. On July 5, the vesicles spread and evolved into pustules – small bumps on the skin – until the man was taken to a hospital in Palermo, Italy.

It was on this trip to the hospital that he was tested for monkeypox and tested positive.

other infections

The patient was also tested for various sexually transmitted infections. He tested positive for HIV, and the researchers said that “given his preserved CD4 count, we could assume that the infection was relatively recent.” (CD4 is a molecule that is expressed on the surface of some cells that points to HIV infection, for example).

The Italian had taken the HIV test with a negative result for the virus in September last year.

After recovering from Covid-19 and smallpox, the patient was discharged from the hospital on July 11 for home isolation. By this time, his skin lesions had healed, having crusted over, leaving a small scar.

“This case highlights how the symptoms of monkeypox and Covid-19 can overlap and corroborate in case of co-infection. Anamnestic collection (questions to the patient asked by health professionals) and sexual habits are crucial to make the correct diagnosis,” the researchers from the University of Catania said in their case report.

Scientists warn

“The smallpox test was still positive after 20 days, suggesting that these individuals may still be contagious for several days after leaving the clinic,” the report said. “Consequently, clinicians should encourage appropriate precautions,” they reiterate.

The researchers added: “As this is the only reported case of co-infection with monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and HIV, there is still not enough evidence to support that this combination could worsen the patient’s condition. Given the current Covid-19 pandemic and the daily increase in smallpox cases, healthcare systems must be aware of this eventuality.”