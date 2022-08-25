Honda HR-V EXL stands out for its safety and comfort package – 08/24/2022

Launched in Brazil in March 2015, Honda’s compact SUV completed its seven-year life cycle and was discontinued at the beginning of the year. The new generation hits the market seven months later. Brand strategy was to divide the four versions into two moments. Now EX and EXL with the 1.5-L naturally aspirated engine and, within two months, Advance and Touring with the turbocharged version of the same engine, both flex-fuel.

Dimensionally, the new HR-V kept the same size as the first generation with millimetric variations, with the exception of the trunk. This decreased from 437 liters to 354 liters to give more comfort to rear seat passengers with more legroom, while the backrest gained 2 degrees in inclination. The style is very pleasing, especially at the rear with the more inclined columns and the illuminated bar connecting the LED taillights (minus the directional lights). At the front, grille, headlights (LED on all versions) and bumper form a harmonious whole. 17 inch wheels. are also new.

The interior and finishing materials are more refined. Very interesting solution: air conditioning diffusers allow dispersed or direct flow circulation regulated by controls at the ends of the panel. The highlight of the new HR-V is the standard safety package. Highlight for the automatic braking system that detects pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and vehicles in the same direction or in the opposite direction. Unfortunately there is no speedometer repeater in digital format.

There is also the already known from other Honda camera in the right rear view mirror that is activated automatically when turning on the arrow to this side or manually pressing the button at the end of the arrow lever, projecting images on the multimedia screen. The same button is used to turn off the camera, if it is necessary to consult the navigation map with the right arrow in use. Reverse camera and obstacle sensors complete the assistance package, but there are no sensors on the front bumper.

The engine is the same as the Honda City: 126 hp (gasoline or ethanol) and 15.5 kgf.m (G)/15.8 kgf.m (E) with direct fuel injection. The old 1.8 L HR-V engine had 140 hp and 17.3 kgf.m. Due to structural reinforcements, the total mass increased by 33 kg compared to the previous model. The feeling when driving in city traffic is that there is not much difference in performance between the new and old HR-V, despite the lower power and torque. This must have happened due to a more accurate calibration of the 7-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Only on motorways can you feel a small loss in resumptions, for example, from 80 to 120 km/h. Honda does not disclose performance data in Brazil. But the new engine is undoubtedly more economical than the previous one in urban and road cycles, according to official Inmetro measurements. Prices: BRL 142,500 to BRL 149,900.

Symposium debates paths towards decarbonization in the country

“We have a future rich in challenges and Brazilian engineering is prepared to face them”. This quote from Besaliel Botelho, president of AEA (Brazilian Association of Automotive Engineering), at the end of the two days of debates, lectures and 39 technical sessions that brought together more than 800 professionals from the sector, summarizes the positive results of the 29th International Symposium on Engineering Automotive (Simea) held in São Paulo (SP). Aside from strictly technical topics, it was important to note the convergence between the points of view of the Federal Government, academia and the automobile industry.

This interaction was clear in the words of Margarete Gandini, general coordinator of Inspection of Automotive Regimes, from the Ministry of Economy. She recalled that the government does not produce cars and industrial policy has to be defined by all participants. “We have already made progress in energy efficiency and we have obtained approval in the National Congress of the fleet renewal program”, she added. However, only older trucks are covered. It is a first step towards retiring old, unsafe vehicles and very polluting diesel engines.

Gandini admitted that “there’s a lot to touch on, like vehicle inspection.” This is a particularly difficult point because politicians are terrified of antagonizing voters even though this decision may one day get off the ground. With 60 million vehicles (including motorcycles) in circulation in Brazil, cleaner air cannot depend on new cars alone. It is necessary to encourage the culture of fleet maintenance.

The representative of the Ministry of the Environment, Marta Giannichi, highlighted the need to find viable ways for the country, the environment and companies, noting that the decarbonization route is not unique. Brazil was the first country to introduce the recently announced wheel well concept, which calculates CO2 emissions as a whole, including electrical energy sources. In the world, currently, about two-thirds of electricity still depends on oil and gas derivatives.

The Brazilian goal to achieve carbon neutrality is by 2050. And there is one less obstacle: here about 80% of the electricity generation is CO2 free.

Marcio Leite, president of Anfavea, recalled that the world will not migrate directly to the electric car. “Brazil has fantastic technologies like ethanol and other biofuels,” he said. He recalled that the export of Brazilian vehicles with combustion engines may serve countries that will have a slower transition to electric vehicles. He suggested the future production of batteries in the country so that there is no dependence on foreign countries.

The president of Sindipeças, Cláudio Sahad, highlighted the technological neutrality “according to the existing resources in each region of the globe”.

Luiz Gustavo Moraes, from GM, defended a faster migration from combustion cars to electric vehicles. These are easier to export, in the case of future domestic production, because they are independent of the emission control legislation of other countries. Moraes did not say when GM will have electric cars manufactured in Brazil, but hybrids are not in the plans.