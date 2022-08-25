“Honeymoon…”; In love, Virgínia and Zé Felipe publish a photo together driving the web crazy

Romanticism is on this Wednesday night (24). In love, Virgínia and Zé Felipe appeared in a romantic photo on Instagram of the famous. Zé and Virgínia make a point of sharing everything they experience with their followers, and this time was no different. The web soon went crazy with countless comments and praise for the couple who are expecting another girl.

In the photo, the influencer puts: “Enjoying ourselves as if it was a honeymoon or would it be just the moon”, described the second-time mom in her Instagram caption. Recently, her mother-in-law Poliana Rocha revealed that her husband, Leonardo, Zé’s father, was crying for not getting used to the idea of ​​​​the closest son leaving home to live with the blonde, who is now the mother of his granddaughters.

After the post, his followers filled with likes and comments such as: “cute ones, enjoy”, typed a fan. And another follower stated: “Love you”. Virginia has been causing on social networks with very cute looks with her daughter Maria Alice, as in the last trip, to her grandmother’s house where the two combined the dresses, which led the web to be melting with love.

Carefree and with a less busy life, Zé Felipe, apparently, has been enjoying this moment, as the singer – some time ago – announced that he would reduce the time on stage to spend more time with his family and next to Virgínia, pregnant of the couple’s second daughter.