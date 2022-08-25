‘Horrible’ Fagner and Rising Frontline; see Timon’s notes

Corinthians was dominated for most of the game, was twice behind the score, but sought a 2-2 draw against Fluminense, this Wednesday (24), at Maracanã, in the first game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Paulo Henrique Ganso and Jhon Arias scored for the hosts; Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes, in the final minute, left everything the same. The two teams will face each other again on September 15, in Itaquera, to decide the place in the decision.

At Live from Corinthianstransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Timão games, columnists Ricardo Perrone, Vitor Guedes and Walter Casagrande analyzed the team’s performance against Flu. They highly praised the performance of goalkeeper Cássio, who made important saves to avoid defeat, and the front line formed by Renato Augusto, Guedes and Yuri Alberto. On the other hand, the trio detonated Fagner’s night, who missed both goals for the Rio de Janeiro team.

Check Corinthians notes

cassio

Vito: note 9.

Perron: note 9.

Casagrande: note 9.

Fagner

Vitão: horrible, one of his worst performances, the whole game was bad – note 2.

Perron: grade 4.5.

Casagrande: note 5.

Gil

Vitão: grade 5.5.

Perron: note 5.

Casagrande: grade 6.

babble

Vito: note 6.

Perrone: very safe – grade 7.

Casagrande: grade 6.

Fábio Santos

Vito: note 5.

Perron: grade 4.5.

Casagrande: note 5.

Du Queiroz

Vitão: missed a lot of pass – grade 5.

Perron: note 6.

Casagrande: grade 6.

Fausto Vera

Vitão: it went well – grade 6.5.

Perrone: grade 6.5.

Casagrande: note 7.

Renato Augusto

Vitão: grade 8.5.

Perron: note 8.

Casagrande: note 8.

addon

Vitão: today was a game for Mosquito, Adson is a midfielder, not a striker – note 4.

Perron: note 7.

Casagrande: he is scratching a lot, he has to be more active – grade 6.

Roger Guedes

Vito: note 8.

Perrone: in addition to the goal, important in marking – note 8.

Casagrande: an equalizing goal in a semifinal at Maracanã, with the team dominated, counts too much – score 8.5.

Yuri Alberto

Vitão: grade 7.5.

Perrone: I liked it a lot – note 8

Casagrande: note 8.

Victor Pereira

Vitão: lacked interference in the game, the team was dominated, but tied in the end – note 4.5.

Perrone: it took a while to move – note 5.5.

Casagrande: I’m not a fan of the VP’s work – note 5.

The next edition of Live from Corinthians will be on Monday (29), right after the match against Bragantino, for the Brasileirão. You can follow the live on the UOL Channel, in the app UOL Scoreon the Corinthians page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.