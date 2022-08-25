How does the Caixa Tem holder apply for a card?

One of the main advantages of the card is the possibility of making purchases in cash, and being able to make the payment within a period of up to 40 days.

What are the advantages of the Caixa Tem card?

The Caixa Tem app, from Caixa, offers many new features to citizens who wanted to have a credit card and have easy approval and advantages. In short, the card is granted to citizens who have a digital social savings account on the platform.

According to official information, approval depends on a credit analysis, which considers some factors, such as the consumer’s score. However, so far there is no information about the credit limit. However, it must be different for each client, as the analysis will consider each requestor.

What are the advantages of the Caixa Tem Card? How to apply?

In short, one of the main advantages of the card is the possibility of making purchases in cash, and being able to make the payment within a period of up to 40 days. In addition, the card has no fee or annual fee, and allows the customer to have an additional card free of charge.

The card also allows you to have a credit card, make purchases abroad, and take advantage of the Vai de Visa program. And if you have any doubts, contact us by phone 4004 0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 104 0104 (other regions).

Anyone who wants to, can request the Caixa Tem card through the app:

Click on the “Credit Card” menu; Then tap on the option “I want my card”; Soon after, confirm the personal data that will appear on the screen; After that, read and accept the terms and conditions; After that, create a password; Finally, take advantage of your new card.

How to apply for an additional card?

In general, the Caixa Tem card allows the issuance of up to 2 additional (dependent) cards free of charge. The option is available in the Cartão Caixa app, for anyone the cardholder chooses (all costs generated by the cards being transmitted to the same account).

