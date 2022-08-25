How the Artemis 1 launch will be broadcast

NASA is ready to return to the Moon. Next Monday (29), the unmanned mission Artemis 1 will be launched, which aims to test the performance of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion probe.

In addition to evaluating the vehicle’s technology as it circles the satellite, the space agency is also expected to send other items and scientific experiments into space on this same trip. The system will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida between 9:33 am and 11:33 am (Brasilia time).

You will be able to follow the output live on the website of the NASAofficial application of the agency or through the portal space.com. This will not be just any event, as it will be attended by Hollywood stars such as Chris Evans, Jack Black and Keke Palmer.

There are reasons for such commotion: the SLS promises to be the most powerful rocket ever developed by NASA. It is 101 meters tall and will be able to reach a speed of over 40,000 km/h in about eight minutes.

The last time such a powerful vehicle departed American lands was in 1973, when Saturn 5 put the Skylab space station into orbit, marking the end of the Apollo era. Next week’s episode will literally be leg-shaking.

Also, NASA is finally kicking off its plan to return to the Moon after a 50-year hiatus.. The first manned launch of Project Artemis is scheduled for 2024. However, astronauts will not be able to set foot on the satellite until the following year.

If all goes according to plan, the space agency should send the first woman and first black person to the moon by the middle of this decade. Even more ambitious plans involve building a base on the satellite, which will allow the launch of missions into deep space.