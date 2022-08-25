Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

Every month, the worker receives 8% of his gross salary deposited in the FGTS. In short, the accumulated balance can be used by the citizen if he is dismissed without just cause, or in other specific situations. Caixa is the one who manages the balance of the guarantee fund.

In general, the company is responsible for making the FGTS deposit, and thus adding a balance to the worker’s account. There are two options for FGTS accounts, active and inactive. The first refers to the payment contract that is in operation. The second is from a job that ended, but did not allow the withdrawal of the benefit.

The worker is not entitled to earn the balance in the FGTS if he suffers a dismissal for just cause. With this, his account becomes inactive, and can only be operated in isolated cases. On the other hand, it is possible to receive the balance present in the active account at other institutions.

How to find out if my FGTS is active?

In short, to see how much is available in the FGTS balance, if there are inactive accounts and withdrawal options, the worker needs to access the guarantee fund app. The login is the same used to access the Caixa, you must enter the CPF number, and inform or create a password. Once this is done, the worker will have a few options at his disposal:

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Payment statement: you can check the deposits made to the account;

Portability of termination loot to birthday loot, or vice versa;

Digital withdrawal request;

Option to authorize banks to consult your FGTS for loan purposes;

Authorize the receipt of the balance by SMS.

Finally, the request to win any of the FGTS withdrawal modalities is also made in the app. When authorizing the receipt, the money can be deposited in the Caixa’s account or in another to be informed by the worker.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.