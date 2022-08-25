How to reduce the use of disposable products in your business?

If you have a business, especially in the food industry, you know that disposable products – such as cups, packaging, straws – often need to be used. However, these materials are major pollutants of the environment, and making a large use of them can harm nature.

As much as you keep these products for recycling and follow all the steps so that they have a proper destination, it is important that you know that not all material is actually recycled in Brazil. That’s because only 4% of the waste that could be recycled actually is, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Public Cleaning Companies and Special Waste.

One of the worst materials to be used in these cases is plastic, as its recycling is not very profitable, so very little of it is reusable. So much so that scavengers rarely catch them. This ends up generating hundreds of years of pollution. A plastic cup, for example, takes about 400 years to decompose.

That’s why it’s so important to reassess the products being used by your business, to reduce your company’s ecological impact. Plus, you can save a lot of money. Therefore, we have brought some tips to reduce the use of these materials in your business.

Do not offer straws for drinks

When serving drinks in your business, do not offer the straw to your customer. Choose to leave them in a place where he can pick them up if necessary – other than on tables. Also give preference to biodegradable straws, which decompose faster in nature.

Leave disposable products for travel

If the customer has the option of eating at the establishment, use plates, glasses and crockery, and leave the disposables just in case they want to take the order. In addition to being less polluting, it is much more pleasant for the customer to eat and drink from better quality utensils.

Do not send disposables that the customer did not order in delivery

When sending the customer’s order for delivery, ask if he wants disposable items such as cutlery, straws, napkins and sachets of condiments. Often, he doesn’t even use these things, and you, in addition to contributing to the pollution of the environment, still spend more than necessary.

Stop wearing gloves at the buffet

With the Covid-19 pandemic, many measures were taken to contain the spread of the virus. One of them was the use of plastic gloves to serve buffet food. It’s a cool idea, but it has the same effect as good hand hygiene and the use of hand sanitizer. So, providing a sink so that your customers can wash their hands before serving themselves, or providing a tube of alcohol gel and pointing out the mandatory use of it can be more economical and less polluting.