How to release limit on C6 Bank? Check it out now!

If you’re a person who uses your credit card a lot, you know how uncomfortable having a low limit can be, especially in those moments of emergency.

With this in mind, some banks, such as C6 Bank, have been developing and testing tools and services that allow an immediate increase in this value. Because of this, we prepared a very simple tutorial to learn how to release limit on c6 Bank. Check it out below!

New C6 functionality

Now, C6 Bank customers can count on a functionality that combines the two most used services in their app: fixed income investment and credit card. Called CDB Credit Card, this feature allows the user to invest in a Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB) through their digital account and increase their card limit at the same time.

That is, it uses part of the customer’s account balance and transforms it into credit card additions. Thus, for every BRL 1 applied, BRL 1 will be added to the credit card limit. Therefore, if you need BRL 400 in the card limit, you will need BRL 400 of balance to be able to use the resource, which can reach up to BRL 25,000.

In short, CDB Cartão de Crédito is a financial application that yields 100% of the CDI rate, with daily liquidity in which the entire amount invested is converted into an additional limit for the credit card. Thus, the C6 Bank CDB is an excellent resource, not only to monetize your money but also to release limits on your card.

If the user is unable to pay the invoice by the due date, this amount will be debited and used to settle the installment. Overall, it’s an essential feature for anyone who doesn’t have access to pre-approved credit.

In practice, how to release limit on your C6 Bank

Using the functionality is quite simple and will only require a few steps from users. Check out what they are below:

Open the application, log into your account and click on “C6 Invest”; Then, look for the “Fixed Income” option; Select “CDB Credit Card”; Enter the amount you want to invest; Then, click Finish application and the limit will be automatically made available on the card.

