Hulk gets out of the car and talks to members of the organization: ‘Lack of will is not’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Striker Hulk, one of the main players in Atlético’s history, did not escape the demands of members of an organized crowd that protested this Wednesday morning at the door of Cidade do Galo. The player was stopped, got out of the vehicle and talked to the fans about the bad phase of the team.

Captain of the team, Hulk stated that it was not a ‘lack of will’ of the players on the field.

“You don’t know how much we charge ourselves, everyone goes home and takes care to get here and do their best. You have to trust us as we trust you.”

Bad phase

Current Brazilian champions, Atlético are having a disappointing season. Despite having won the Supercopa do Brasil, over Flamengo, and the Campeonato Mineiro, the team was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. In addition, it is in seventh place in the Brasileirão, outside the G-6 of Libertadores.

The performance resulted in the dismissal of coach Turco, in July, and the return of coach Cuca. However, the coach has not yet managed to make the team recover the good football of 2021. In six games, they suffered three defeats, drew twice and won one.

The bad phase on the field reflects in the stands. In the 1-0 defeat to Goiás, last Saturday (18), at Mineirão, even striker Hulk was booed by the crowd.

Check out the attacker’s speech during the protest with the fans below: