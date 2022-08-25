hundreds of vacancies available, see how to apply

Participating in courses can be a good way to learn new things and be able to develop, both as a person and professionally. This is because this new knowledge can be useful in many situations. Nowadays, interested parties can have several chances, especially free ones.

This is the case of the free courses offered by the Coca-Cola Institute, for example. There are several different courses that are available to the population. In addition to being free, participants can also follow the classes virtually, using their cell phones. See more below.

Coca-Cola Institute free courses

The Coca-Cola Institute is being responsible for offering several free courses. The offer of vacancies is done through the Online Collective. In all, participants will have access to 11 video classes. To be able to watch the video lessons, just have access to a WhatsApp account, as they will be sent by him.

Classes will cover a variety of subjects. Among them, for example, are those that deal with topics about the world of work, financial planning, focus on the elaboration of a life project.

In addition, they also deal with how to build a resume and ways to prepare to participate in selection processes and job interviews. The content of the classes is objective and can be useful in various moments of the participant’s life.

One of the main objectives of the offer, according to the Institute, is to provide the basis for young people to be able to prepare for their entry into the job market.

There are around 760 vacancies for the free courses and, at the end of the course, participants will be able to count on the issuance of a certificate of completion.

How to apply?

However, it is worth noting that opportunities are not available to everyone. That’s because they target young people aged 16 to 25 who are low-income.

In order to apply, the applicant must have completed high school and be looking for a job. This is because, at the end of the course, the graduate will have access to a bank of vacancies that has more than 400 partners. In this way, the person can leave the course with access to opportunities.

Registration takes place online through the Coletivo Online page, via the link: https://bityli.com/pVzUU. They can be made until 09/18, and it is necessary to fill in the form with some personal data, such as full name, age and telephone number.

