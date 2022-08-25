‘Hunger rocks’ and ‘false autumn’: how worst drought in 500 years affects Europe

7 hours ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, Drought is producing scenes like this one of a boat stranded in the mud on the shore of Franco-Swiss Lake Brenets — now dry

Two-thirds of Europe is under some form of drought alert, in what is likely the continent’s worst drought in 500 years.

The latest report from the Global Drought Observatory, linked to the European Commission’s research arm, says that 47% of the region is on alert, meaning the soil has dried up.

Another 17% are in an emergency situation — that is, the vegetation “shows signs of stress”.

The report warns that the drought period will affect crop yields, trigger forest fires and could last several months longer in some southern European regions.

Compared to the average of the last five years, the European Union (EU) forecasts for the harvest are 16% lower for corn grain, 15% for soybeans and 12% for sunflower.

The European Commission has warned that preliminary data suggest that “the current drought still appears to be the worst in at least 500 years”.

The ongoing heat wave and water shortage “have created unprecedented stress on water levels across the European Union,” said research commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

“We are seeing an above-average wildfire season and a major impact on agricultural production. Climate change is undoubtedly more noticeable every year,” he added.

The report warned that almost all of Europe’s rivers had dried up to some extent.

In addition to the obvious impact on vessels, dry rivers also affect the energy sector, which is already in crisis. Hydropower has dropped by 20%, according to the report.

A “severe drought” was present in many places throughout the year, but “has been expanding and worsening since the beginning of August”, the text reads. Conditions are expected to last at least until November this year along the European Mediterranean.

The report warns that the situation is worsening in countries including Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania, Hungary, northern Serbia, Ukraine, Moldova, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The researchers’ stern warning follows rapidly declining river water levels across Europe, exposing relics of the past — including so-called “hunger stones”, foreshadowing possible periods of misery, and the wreckage of Nazi warships. Second World War.

And in the UK, which has officially declared a state of drought in several regions, some trees have taken on a reddish-brown autumnal hue — in what is considered a “false autumn” due to the heat.