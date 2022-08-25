Ibovespa closes close to stability, following external caution; dollar advances 0.24%

The Ibovespa closed up 0.04% this Wednesday (24), at 112,898 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market followed, in part, what was seen in the United States, where the main benchmarks also rose a little.

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, respectively, 0.19%, 0.30% and 0.41%. Yesterday, however, while all the American indexes registered a fall, the Ibovespa closed with a considerable increase of 2.13%.

“The market is in a cautious tone, despite the slight recovery of the American indices. I think the move is due to the Fed event, with investors waiting for the start of Jackson Hole to understand the direction of the world economy”, comments Enrico Cozzolino, partner and head of analysis at Levante.

The annual meeting, known for advancing economic and monetary scenarios, in 2022 should have even more weight. Amid fears of high inflation and economic recession, the speeches of the monetary leaders of the world’s largest economy must weigh on market sentiment.

In any case, investors have been signaling that they believe the Federal Reserve will be more aggressive in its monetary tightening. You treasuries 10-year maturities closed with rates rising 5.7 basis points to 3.111%, and those for two years were 3.403%, up 6.8 points.

“Exchange rate has fluctuated today because we are too stuck to a market response to the movement of treasurieswho are with the yields opening a lot. This causes volatility”, explains Fábio Guarda, partner and manager at Galapagos Capital. “I don’t see any atypical or abnormal movement of the real, keeping an eye on what is happening with other currencies. Given that yesterday the performance of the Brazilian currency was much better than that of other currencies, this is a small achievement,” he added.

Treasuries with higher yields often bring capital flows to the United States, with investors pulling money out of riskier economies. The dollar advanced 0.24% against the real, trading at R$ 5.111 in the purchase and sale, not fully recovering from the previous day’s drop, of 1.31%.

According to experts, what also helped to keep the Ibovespa in the green was the release of the IPCA-15 in August, which brought a deflation of 0.73%.

“What was most important in Brazil was the publication of the IPCA-15. In addition to deflation, which makes room for people to spend more, the index also raises the prospect that the Central Bank will not need to raise interest rates so much”, explains Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

The Brazilian yield curve, however, closed higher. The DIs for 2023 had their rates up one basis point, to 13.72%, and those for 2025, 12 points, to 11.97%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029, in the middle of the curve, closed with increases of 13 and 11 points, respectively, going to 11.69% and 11.81%. On the long end, contracts for 2031 rose nine points to 11.90%.

“DIs perform a little after yesterday’s more aggressive close along the curve almost as a whole”, adds the Galápagos manager.

Despite the bullish realization in the yield curve, companies linked to consumption were the main rises of the Ibovespa. CVC’s common shares (CVCB3) advanced 11.28%, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), 8.43%, and Natura (NTCO3), 8.33%.

On the other hand, among the falls, were companies in the steel and mining sector, which prevented the Brazilian index from advancing further. The common papers of CSN (CSNA3) and Vale (VALE3) had drops of 1.79% and 3.22%, while the preferred series B of Usiminas (USIM5) dropped 3.60%.

