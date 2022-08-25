Ibovespa rises; Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and CVC (CVCB3) soar

Marketplace

O Ibovespa up 0.72%, to 113,678 points, around 12:45 pm. The European stock market is mostly down, while in the US, the S&P 500 is up 0.65% and the Nasdaq is up 0.82%. The Dow Jones is up 0.55%.

One of the highlights of Ibovespa today is Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with an appreciation of 9.64%, while CVC (CVCB3) is up 11%.

In addition, Americanas (AMER3) stands out among the biggest increases, with its share price rising 4%, while Natura (NTCO3) registers a variation of +3.86%. Via (VIIA3) advances 4%.

At the negative end of Bovespa IndexSuzano (SUZB3) and IRB Brasil (IRBR3) stand out, with devaluations of 2.63% and 0.47%, respectively.

Klabin (KLBN11) shares fell 1.16%, while Cielo (CIEL3) rose 3.62%, and Locaweb (LWSA3) rose 2.41%.

News that moves the Ibovespa today:

Iron ore rises again in Dalian after measures taken to support real estate

Oil trades lower after US oil inventory data announcement

Petrobras becomes the world’s largest dividend payer

One of the relevant topics for Ibovespa variation and the iron ore price. Commodity futures closed up 2.7% on the Dalian Commodity Exchange at 716 yuan, equivalent to $104.35 a tonne.

As a result, the most traded iron ore futures contract on the Chinese exchange reached its highest level since August 17, 2022.

The advance in iron ore price gained strength after new measures adopted by China to support the real estate sector. One of them was the cut in benchmark lending rates, with the aim of boosting the economy, affected by the housing crisis and the pandemic.

In addition, China plans to offer 200 billion yuan in special loans to developers, according to Bloomberg.

Data released by Mysteel this week show signs of a possible decrease in iron ore inventories. In the Chinese port, stocks of the commodity fell by 0.3%, to 138.6 million tons.

Another topic relevant to Ibovespa today is the price of oil, which operates low this Wednesday (24), amid the disclosure of stocks of the commodity in the USA.

The WTI oil futures contract for October is down 0.37%, around 10:20 am, quoted at US$ 93.39. Brent crude is down 0.28% to $99.94.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimates that US crude inventories fell by 5.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug.

Gasoline inventories increased by 300,000 barrels in the period, while distillates grew by 1.1 million barrels.

Petrobras becomes the world’s largest dividend payer

One of the important companies in the composition of the Ibovespa is Petrobras. The state-owned company became the largest dividend payer in the world in 2Q22, according to the ranking of the 35th edition of the Global Dividend Index by manager Janus Henderson.

Petrobras outperformed the likes of Microsoft, Rio Tinto, Nestlé, China Mobile and Ecopetrol after distributing $9.7 billion in dividends in the second quarter of 2022.

In the second quarter of last year, the Petrobras dividends had been 1 billion, which represents an annual increase of 870%.

The report analyzes the 1,200 largest companies in the world every quarter, based on market capitalization. These companies together correspond to 90% of the total dividends of all global companies.

Biggest rises on the Ibovespa

At around 10:50 am, the 5 biggest rises on the Ibovespa were:

MGLU3: +7.71%

CVCB3: +6.83%

AMER3: +5.30%

NTCO3: +5.15%

VIIA3: +4.59%

Biggest drops on the Ibovespa

At around 10:50 am, the Ibovespa’s biggest drops were:

SUZB3: -3.43%

IRBR3: -2.36%

LWSA3: -1.26%

KLBN11: -1.16%

CIEL3: -0.91%

Last Ibovespa quote

O Ibovespa closed the trading session this Tuesday (23) up 2.13%, at 112,857 points, interrupting two consecutive falls.