ICMS drop: Claro creates plans with less tax, and Vivo announces low for Easy

This Wednesday (24), Claro started to inform that it has already started the transfer of the ICMS decrease to its customers and announced plans with the reduced tax for companies. Vivo already informed, through an SMS on Monday (22), that it will apply changes in the values ​​of the Easy modality, due to the tax reduction. In the case of the operator of América Móvil, a report indicates that customers will have the rate reduction between September and November, with the receipt of the retroactive discount within the period of adjustment in the systems.

The review on the company’s platform is necessary for an adaptation, according to the gradual adhesion of the states, and to see which amounts were normally charged already within the applied change. Within this new period, the provider has announced business plans with broadband internet from 350 Mega, for a monthly fee starting from R$ 94.90 in the subscription by CNPJ, already with reduced ICMS.

















On the part of Vivo, the operator sent a text message to Vivo Easy users last Monday, to inform them that the allowances and daily rates of apps of the modality will have a new value. However, there are no further details regarding the costs already adapted to the drop in ICMS. Despite having informed its customers of the 100% digital plan, prices still remain the same in an in-app consultation during the production of this text.