In BH and Betim, Bolsonaro reinforces bet on Minas to reach Lula

Jair Bolsonaro was in BH this Wednesday (24/8) (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was, yesterday, for the fourth time in Minas Gerais this month. Candidate for re-election, he took part in a motorcycle ride with supporters in Belo Horizonte and then gave a speech at Praça da Liberdade, in Savassi. He went up to the sound track positioned at the site at dusk and, in the 17 minutes he spoke to supporters, he made several mentions of the importance of the Minas Gerais electorate in the presidential race. “Minas Gerais is decisive for any election. I’m sure that, like 2018, we’ll have a big vote here,” he said. stated that Luiz Incio Lula da Silva only wins at Datafolha and thanked the impeachment of PT Dilma Rousseff in 2016. “Where the PT and the left go, you only get hunger and despair”, he accused, in the courtyard of an automotive factory.

Bolsonaro arrived in Belo Horizonte in the early afternoon and was welcomed by local allies. Senator Carlos Viana, the PL candidate for the Minas Gerais government, accompanied the president to a meeting with political and religious leaders in Betim.

Viana, however, was not Praça da Liberdade – because, according to the campaign team, it was recording inserts for the election time on radio and television. First lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who was in Juiz de Fora, in Zona da Mata, for the act that opened her husband’s re-election campaign, did not participate in the agenda in the capital of Minas Gerais.

“I’m also from Minas Gerais, uai. It’s an honor to return to the state where I was reborn. It’s priceless to walk around the four corners of the country and always find a crowd cheering and dreaming of better days for the country. Even better: more and more, these green colors and yellow are present throughout the national territory”, said the president, in Belo Horizonte.

At one point, he had to interrupt his speech because supporters who gathered near the path installed in front of the Palácio da Liberdade said that the reformed captain would win in the first round. Spectators at the rally were concentrated in the vicinity of Alameda Travessia, a corridor that connects the ends of Praça da Liberdade.

According to the organization, the march that started from Praça Geraldo Damata Pimentel, in Pampulha, and headed towards Savassi, had approximately 4,000 motorcycles.

Figures from the Electoral Court show that more than 16.2 voters are eligible to vote in Minas, the second largest electoral college in the country. In 2018, Bolsonaro defeated Fernando Haddad (PT) in the state by 58.19% to 41.81% of valid votes.

This year, however, the president is after Lula. Last week, a survey by the F5 Institute Updates Data, released exclusively by the State of Mines, pointed out that the PT beats the retired captain in the state by 43.4% to 33.9% (registrations MG-04382/2022 and BR-08433/2022). Despite the gap of 9.2 points, Bolsonaro has already regained ground, as, at the end of July, the percentages were 44.8% and 31.5%.

“Minas is the heart of Brazil, the land of freedom. Mines is the history of Brazil. In these 200 years of Independence, it is impossible not to talk about Minas Gerais. Here is the seed of our Independence, the seed of our future,” Bolsonaro said yesterday. “Until the elections, we will return to Minas Gerais more often. Here is the future of Brazil, the certainty that our freedom will continue to be valid for many, many years”, he amended.

When talking about Minas Gerais, Bolsonaro also mentioned the retired Army general Walter Braga Netto (PL), his candidate for vice, a native of Belo Horizonte, but who did not make up yesterday’s entourage. At the end of his speech, the president assured that he was “in love” with the state that received him.

“You can be sure: after the election, we will be world soccer champions once again. Cruzeiro will rise, Galo will fly, and América will continue in the first division”, he said.

In Betim, the stage set up for the public to see the president’s speech was empty for more than 40 minutes. Bolsonaro changed the agenda schedule and spoke to pastors before speaking to supporters. In the sun, in an open space, the candidate’s voters heard, from afar, the speech he made to the religious leaders, without seeing him. The candidate recalled his participation in the “Jornal Nacional”, from “TV Globo”, last Monday (22) criticizing the speech of presenter Renata Vasconcellos about the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ‘stay at home if you can’ was a lie. And I was one of the only heads of state in the world to say that. The virus kills, but hunger kills much more”, he accused, without evidence. He once again associated communists with supporters of isolation: “You could taste a communist government. Equality on the other side in misery and poverty.”

‘Colinha’ do Jornal Nacional

In the two engagements he had in the Metropolitan Region, Bolsonaro recalled the fact that, before his appearance in Jornal Nacional, he had written “Nicargua” on one of his hands. According to him, the name of the Central American nation was the “most important” point of his glue.

“It is a country whose government has the support of Lula da Silva. It is a country where there is no more freedom, where Catholic radio stations are closed and priests are imprisoned. In South America, no matter how much they try to paint other countries in red, Brazil will continue to be green and yellow”, he promised, in Praça da Liberdade.

In Betim, the president used Venezuela for a similar purpose and took a Venezuelan to the main stage. He asked him to give a speech telling him about life in the neighboring country and the reasons that led him to emigrate. “Our moment is not campaigning, but reflexive. In my mandate; the future of Brazil”, pointed out the head of the federal Executive.

Allies call for union for re-election

Bolsonaro’s platform in Praa da Liberdade was composed mostly of parliamentarians from the Minas Gerais PL. They took turns at the microphone for ten minutes until the president had the floor. Requests for collective commitment in order to deliver a good vote to Bolsonaro in the state set the tone of the speeches.

“From here until election day, everyone will get at least one more vote for our captain Jair Bolsonaro,” cried state deputy Bruno Engler, who makes up the liberal cadres. Affiliated to the same party, councilor from Belo Horizonte, Nikolas Ferreira, asked the president for prayers.

Since Getlio Vargas, who won the national election without triumphing in Minas, all other democratically elected presidents have had to conquer the state. State deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC), who is running for the Senate with Bolsonar support, recalled the statistic in Praça da Liberdade.

“We have to multiply Bolsonaro throughout Minas Gerais. Here, everyone votes for Bolsonaro. Get out of here asking him for more votes, so we can decide the election”, he suggested.

Earlier, in Betim, Carlos Viana promised a “significant victory” for the national ally in Minas. “The president, at all times that we asked, supported and determined to the ministers that Minas Gerais received the treatment it deserves”, he highlighted.