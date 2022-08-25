In Jornal Nacional, Ciro told lies about the industry, risk areas in Fortaleza and police

The PDT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes (PDT), was the second in the series of interviews with the presidential candidates in Jornal Nacional, on Rede Globo, this Tuesday, 23rd. The hearing lasted 40 minutes and addressed various themes. About them, the pedestrian gave false and true information.

THE PEOPLE verified some of the speeches of the candidate for President of the Republic by the PDT:

“I think that Brazil is currently experiencing the most serious crisis. If we take into account the numbers of unemployment, hunger. Hunger, hunger, hunger. 33 million people are hungry”



True: Ciro’s statement is supported by data from the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, from the Penssan Network (Brazilian Network for Research in Food Sovereignty and Security), in which it is shown that 33, 1 million people are severely food insecure in the country. The survey was carried out between November 2021 and April 2022, based on interviews in 12,745 households in all states and the Federal District.

“I should perhaps consider your question, but note: corruption is practiced by people, and the economic disaster, the privilege (…) that makes Brazil have five people accumulating the income of the 100 million nationals, poorer, middle-class Brazilians”

True: Data released in 2017 by the report by Oxfam Brasil, an organization that measures income inequality in the country, reveals that six Brazilians at the time had wealth equivalent to the wealth of the poorest 100 million. At the same time, a portion of the richest 5% had the same income as the other 95%.

This year, another Oxfam analysis, in Inequality Kills, shows that the world’s 10 richest men more than doubled their fortunes, from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion – at a rate of $1.5 trillion. 15,000 per second, or $1.3 billion a day – during the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the income of 99% of humanity fell and more than 160 million people were pushed into poverty.

“Because the science of insanity, said Einstein, perhaps the greatest brain of the modern age, the science of insanity is you repeating the same things and expecting a different result”



False: Although the passage mentioned by Ciro is generally related to the German theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, there is no evidence that the scientist said anything of this kind. The same phrase has already been attributed to other names, among them the American writers Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain. However, it is said by a character in the novel Sudden Death, by North American Rita Mae Brown, from 1983. Therefore, the book The Ultimate Quotable Einstein (2011), by author Alice Calaprice, attributes the authorship of the phrase to Mae Brown.

“It is a tradition in Brazil that the president, once elected, elects with him 50 [deputados], 10% of Congress. But they all just choose that”



Inaccurate: The numbers shown by Ciro Gomes do not match reality, whose data show lower values. Presidents elected in Brazil have had, since 1994, the first year of FHC’s term, an average of 78 deputies elected from their parties, which is equivalent to 15% of the total. Only the last election accounted for an approximate amount with that spoken by Ciro, when the PSL, then Jair Bolsonaro’s party, elected 52 deputies in 2018.

Dilma Rousseff (PT) elected 70 PT deputies in the second election and 88 deputies in her first election, respectively in 2014 and 2010. Former president Lula (PT) elected, in 2002, 91 PT deputies, however, in 2006, he took 83 deputies to the National Congress. Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) elected 99 deputies in 1998 and 63 deputies in 1994.

“… I was governor of Ceará. The most popular governor of Brazil”



True: Data from the 1994 Datafolha survey reveal that Ciro Gomes left the government of Ceará to take over as finance minister with the highest approval rating among governors in 12 states. It got 74% approval. The survey was carried out on August 29 and 30. 18,095 people were heard. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

“And you, undecided, know how many you are? More than half of the population”



False: It is not true that more than half of the Brazilian population is still undecided about who they will vote for in the presidential election. Data from the Datafolha survey on August 18 show that 2% of the population is undecided in the stimulated survey, and 22% in the spontaneous survey. The survey surveyed 5,744 people on August 16-18. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. Data from the August 15 Ipec survey showed 7% of undecided respondents in the stimulated survey and 16% in the spontaneous survey. The survey interviewed 2,000 people in all Brazilian states from August 12 to 14.

“Brazil, my brother, has 3% of the world’s population. And in Brazil 11 of every 100 people who died in the world died in the pandemic “



True: Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that Brazil currently has around 215 million inhabitants. Based on the world population of 7.9 billion people, the country accounts for approximately 2.7% of the total, a percentage that is close to the 3% cited by Ciro Gomes. About Covid-19 deaths, data recorded by the World Health Organization (WHO) last Tuesday, 23, indicate 6.4 million deaths worldwide, of which 682,500 were in Brazil. The proportion of 10.6% is close to the 11% cited by the PDT candidate.

“I have all the numbers: there are BRL 600 billion in debt…”

True: National Treasury data from April 2020 reveal that the debt of Brazilian states and municipalities with the Union is R$ 625.9 billion, a value close to what was cited by Ciro Gomes.

“Let me give you here some quick numbers of those who follow national life and gave themselves to the Brazilian people out of passion and love, which is my whole life. Brazil had 34% of its wealth taken from industry, (.. .) that pays the best salaries”

False: Data from both the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad), from July 2022, and from the Annual Social Information List (Rais), from 2020, prove that Ciro’s statement is not true. Pnad shows that the highest average real monthly income is in the “public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services” sector, with R$ 4,186 per month. The general industry occupies the third place, with R$ 2,721. At Rais, the service sector appears with the highest real remuneration (R$ 3,802.88), and the general industry, in second (R$ 3,405.70).

“… which is today [Indústria] with less than 10% share of GDP…”

False: Industry’s share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is not less than 10%. Data from the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) reveal that the sector had 22.2% in 2021. The survey was based on IBGE data.

“27 million Brazilians were born in our country”



Inaccurate: Between 2009 and 2021, according to the most recent data from the IBGE, Brazil went from 191.4 million inhabitants to 213.3 million, which represents an increase of 21.9 million people.

“Fortress has no more [áreas de risco]”

False: Fortaleza currently has 89 areas at risk of flooding, inundation and landslides. The climate emergency affects 21,345 families, according to a survey by the Civil Defense of Ceará. Local risk areas with vulnerabilities that threaten the safety of residents are considered.

“And, from another tool shop. Intelligence, technology and apparatus. An apparatus because, you know, it makes you want to speak softly (…), but Brazil only has 11,600 policemen”

False: It is not true that Brazil has 11,600 police officers. In 2020, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security released data showing the existence of 480,000 security professionals, including civil and military police officers on active duty. The Transparency Portal also reveals the existence of 16,872 employees working in the Federal Police, in addition to another 13,854 in the Federal Highway Police.

