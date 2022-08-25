In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Zé Paulino threatens Tertulinho with a snake and takes satisfaction with his rival | come around

Zé Paulino scares Tertulinho with a snake in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Tertulinho offers a ride to Candoca in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Tertulinho gives Candoca a ride in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Zé Paulino sees Candoca in Tertulinho’s car in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Zé Paulino will follow the two to the city, see Candoca get out of Tertulinho’s car and follow the young man to Janjão’s bar (Cosme dos Santos).
“Tertulinho, from what I can see, you’re doing much better!”, Zé Paulino said to the young man, recovered from the snakebite.
Zé Paulino goes after Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Tertulinho will guarantee that he has improved and Zé Paulino will go straight to the point.
“Tertulinho, I need to tell you that you were with my fiancée in your car. Did you know that?”, the sertanejo asks.
Zé Paulino takes satisfaction with Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Tertulinho will nod, but will say that he respected Candoca. Even so, Zé Paulino will continue to intimidate the boy…
“The worst thing for a girl engaged in a small town like ours is for her to be talked about…”, says Zé Paulino.
Zé Paulino confronts Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
“There may not be any malice, but you have to be careful. You’ve been away for a long time…”, will continue Zé Paulino.
Zé Paulino confronts Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
“Respect, Tertulinho. Respect. It’s not just a word, no…”, completed the sertanejo.
Zé Paulino confronts Tertulinho in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Not satisfied, Zé Paulinho will make a “surprise” and show a gift he brought to his rival: a snake!
Zé Paulino scares Tertulinho with a snake in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
25 Aug
Thursday
Candoca revolts against Tertulinho. Dodôca demands that Lorena and Zé Paulino not tell Candoca about her discomfort, and Father Zezo worries. Otacílio assures the colonel that Tertulinho has recovered from the snakebite. Candoca reveals to Zé Paulino that he was at the dam with Tertulinho and Lorena. Candoca accepts Tertulinho’s ride, and Zé Paulino sees them. Cira goesssips about Candoca to Anita. Timbó allows Firmino to help him paint the walls of the church. Lorena defends Candoca from Anita and Cira. Zé Paulino threatens Tertulinho.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Meet the characters of “Mar do Sertão”:
Cast of ‘Mar do Sertão’ introduces characters