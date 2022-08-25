In panties, Viviane Araújo shows big belly in the final stretch of pregnancy: “Linda”

Waiting for her first child, Viviane Araújo poses in her underwear and enchants followers by showing off her giant belly

The actress Viviane Araújo enchanted her followers on Wednesday night (24), by sharing a sequence of clicks beyond sensual, showing her belly in the final stretch of pregnancy.

Waiting for her first heir, fruit of her marriage to the businessman Guilherme Militãothe artist posed for the lens of photographer Pino Gomes and delighted when she appeared smiling, with her hands under her belly, and with a very daring look.

For the sensual rehearsal, the beauty chose black thong-style panties, a low-cut bra with thin straps, in addition to wearing long gloves and a fishnet skirt, highlighting all her underwear.

“In love with these photos! Hard to post just one! So let’s go on the merry-go-round!”she melted into the publication’s caption, marking all the professionals involved in the essay.

In the comments, fans and friends left a flurry of praise, praising the beauty of the future mother: “Cat”, “How beautiful”, “Diva”, said some of them.

Look:

ALL OF IT?

Earlier, Viviane Araújoimpressed fans by revealing how many pounds she has gained during pregnancy. Entering the final stretch of pregnancy, she said that she weighed herself after the consultation.

“I wonder if today is my last appointment? The forecast [de nascimento] It’s September 3, 40 weeks. So I gained 14 kilos”she said, who was in the company of her husband.