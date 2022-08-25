In the final stretch of pregnancy, Viviane Araújo reveals how many pounds she gained | celebrities



Published 08/24/2022 11:17 | Updated 08/24/2022 11:18

Rio – Viviane Araújo, 47, used social networks last Tuesday to share with her followers some of her consultation with the obstetrician. On Instagram, the actress, who is in the final stretch of pregnancy with her first child, Joaquim, gave details about the baby’s health and also revealed how many pounds she gained during pregnancy.

“I wonder if today is my last appointment? The forecast [de nascimento] It’s September 3, 40 weeks”, said Viviane, who was accompanied by her husband, Guilherme Militão.

“So, let’s get down to business,” said the actress, laughing, before stepping onto the scale in the office. “So, I gained 14 kilos”, concluded Vivi, after seeing that she was weighing 79 kilos. “Joaquim’s 10 kilos. So, you gained 4 kilos”, joked her husband.

Recently, Viviane admitted that the final stretch of her pregnancy was accompanied by a lot of fatigue and that she would try to take advantage of the period to rest as much as she can. “I’m going to tell you something. Mom, in this final stretch, is tired. Sleeping more than she should. But I can too. I can sleep. Because then I know that sleep… There won’t be any more”, he said, at the time. .