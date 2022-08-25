In treatment against cancer, Simony presents a new look: “Detaching from vanity” – Who

+



Simony presents new look (Photo: Instagram)

Simony presented a new look this Thursday (25). The 46-year-old singer recently discovered bowel cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in São Paulo.

“Detaching from vanity and clinging more and more to life. Resignify. With a clean face and an open heart loving my short hair feeling beautiful”, she said.

Minutes earlier, she’d tried on a long lace. “Today I put on my full lace for the first time. Look at that hair! Mine has almost nothing left, guys. It’s super thin. It didn’t happen, it’s thin, so I asked them to make a full lace for me. having thin hair, although I don’t really care about it. But I’m loving this lace. Very beautiful. My hair isn’t like that anymore, but it’s okay. I’m super grateful. Now I’m really going to be the woman of phases. One day I’ll have this one, one day with a shorter one, one day with a scarf… This head is going to be crazy. I’m going to use several styles. My hair is super thin I don’t even know if he can handle it, but my husband will like it , every hour a woman. If everything falls out, it’s ok. Hair grows later. The important thing is for us to be cured”, he said.

Recently, she spoke about the absence on social media and explained that the treatment has evolved.

“I know I’m missing, but that’s how it is. I’m focused on my fight, on my healing. My doctor stopped by and told us that the tumor has already decreased a lot. He’s impressed, he came out applauding me! I’m impressed! . Thank all the people involved”, he said. “I’m super happy. Everything is going well,” he added.

Simony discovered the cancer during a routine exam. The singer, who had a tongue, had a colonoscopy that detected a tumor in the final part of the intestine, near the region of the anus, called the epidermoid. The singer spoke about the diagnosis in videos posted on Instagram on July 30.