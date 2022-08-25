Increase in SUS funds is a commitment of Tebet’s campaign – 08/24/2022 – Folha Seminars

Expanding the federal budget for health is one of the main commitments of the campaign for the Presidency of Simone Tebet (MDB).

The statement was made by João Gabbardo, the senator’s representative in the area, during a meeting promoted by the Sheet this Wednesday (24th).

“In the next four years, we plan to go from 3.8% [de investimento do PIB] to 5%”, he says.

According to him, this growth would be destined to pay for the increase in chronic diseases registered in the country, such as hypertension and diabetes, and to deal with the worsening of mental health and the aging of the population.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, in 2021, about 9.14% of Brazilian adults were living with diabetes, equivalent to about 15 million people. Arterial hypertension affected more than a quarter (26.34%) of the adult population.

The money would also go towards expanding the use of technologies in primary health care, such as teleconsultations, which would connect hard-to-reach places and facilitate the communication of specialists such as cardiologists and neurologists with family health professionals.

Still on the budget, Gabbardo argues that the extra resources directed to Health because of the pandemic should be maintained for at least two years, to account for the damming of surgeries and elective procedures caused by the crisis.

According to data from Fiocruz, SUS recorded a drop of 900 million procedures between January 2020 and June 2021, compared to the same period between 2018 and 2019, before the pandemic.

Gabbardo was executive secretary of the Ministry of Health during the administration of Luiz Henrique Mandetta and secretary of Health of Rio Grande do Sul between 2015 and 2018.

Another commitment, he says, is to accelerate the digitization of patient information, such as hospitalizations, vaccines and exams. According to him, this would help to optimize the health budget and reduce waiting lines for procedures in the SUS.

The doctor also recalls the importance of campaigns that encourage vaccination against Covid-19 and other diseases such as measles. He criticizes members of the Ministry of Health who question the effectiveness of immunizations. “While the Ministry of Health is doing a vaccination campaign, it is surrounded by people who are completely against the vaccine,” he says.

In January 2022, a technical note from the ministry questioned the safety of approved vaccines against Covid-19 and defended the use of drugs without proven efficacy such as hydroxychloroquine.

In promoting health, Tebet’s campaign claims to defend the creation of policies to encourage healthy habits, such as physical exercises and nutritional guidance, combined with taxation of alcoholic beverages and campaigns for healthier eating.

To fill the gaps between the training of professionals and the needs of the system, Gabbardo suggests the creation of macro-regions covering hospitals from different locations. According to him, the objective is to prevent municipalities from running out of service in a particular specialty.

There would be 400 such groups across the country, which would serve around 500,000 people each. These centers would manage hospitals and teams of professionals from municipalities and states. The objective is to gather all the services necessary to serve a certain population, without the privilege of a municipality with a better structure to the detriment of the neighbors, he says.

For Gabbardo, the new nursing salary floor is seen by the campaign with “a lot of concern”. The law, sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in August, creates a base salary of R$4,750 for these professionals. Nursing technicians must receive 70% of the value, assistants and midwives, 50%.

One of the main problems, he says, is that the law establishes the salary increase but does not indicate the source of the funds. This would harm hospitals in vulnerable regions, far from large centers, which could not afford the remuneration.

The doctor was the first guest in a series of health briefings promoted by the newspaper, sponsored by Interfarma (Association of the Pharmaceutical Research Industry). The conversation was mediated by special reporter Cláudia Collucci.

On Thursday (25), at 3 pm, the doctor Denizar Vianna speaks for the candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT). On Friday (26), at the same time, the newspaper interviews Pernambuco senator Humberto Costa (PT), representative of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The team of reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro was invited, but chose not to send a representative.

Health is the topic that most concerns Brazilians, 20% consider health management the biggest problem in Brazil, according to a July 2022 Datafolha survey. Economy (13%), unemployment (10%), hunger/poverty ( 10%) and inflation (9%) appear next.