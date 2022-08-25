Influencer Bianca Andrade, CEO of “Boca Rosa”, declares vote for Lula

Bianca is one of the most influential young women in Brazil and responsible for managing one of the largest cosmetics companies in the country; Lula thanked the statement edit

247- Bianca Andrade, one of the most influential young women in Brazil and responsible for managing one of the largest cosmetics companies in the country, Boca Rosa, declared her vote for former President Lula in a post on social media.

“In just over a month, we will have new elections and they are perhaps the most important in recent times.

I have studied a lot about my candidates and that is why this year my vote is for Lula”, began the businesswoman.

She added that she is “a female entrepreneur, I came from the internet and I will never be next to a government that grew up with fake news and doesn’t understand that we women are a great generator of the economy.

“I also want people to be able to live in a society where women, black people, the LGBTQIAP+ community and all minorities are respected. And, for that, taking Bolsonaro out of power is the first step. and vote with conscience!”, he added.

The post generated several supportive comments from netizens, including Lula himself, who thanked the message:

