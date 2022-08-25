Influencer scares fans, who call the police after more than 100 bizarre posts in one day – Monet

+



Influencer Gabbie Hanna (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

Followers always expect more and more content published by their favorite influencers on social media, but TikToker Gabbie Hanna left her more than 7 million followers apprehensive and scared after posting more than 100 videos in just one day, the vast majority with creepy and disturbing theme, which caused some fans to call the police to the celebrity’s home.

Self-styled “Queen of Trauma”, Gabbie posted the slew of videos – some only a few seconds long – in her home laughing hysterically, crying, screaming, at times declaring herself the smartest person on Earth. In one of the most worrying, she claims that someone broke into her house and asks the audience to pray for her.

Los Angeles police sources told TMZ that the content posted by the influencer ended up causing several fans to call 911 with people worried not only about a potential invader, but about Gabbie’s own mental health state, given the ‘set. of the work’ posted in less than 24 hours.

Police officers went to the influencer’s address to investigate the situation, but also for a psychological evaluation with a specialized team.

Doctors had a lengthy conversation with Gabbie and determined that she did not pose a threat to herself or anyone else, allowing her to remain in her home, but with indications of what kind of help to seek if she had any other changes. in the mood.

Coincidentally, after the visit of the police, Gabbie – who said she wanted to ‘save the world’ – stopped with the massive posts after the ‘chat’ with the authorities and experts.