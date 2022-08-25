Inquiry of the 4th batch of the refund has been released

THE Federal Revenue made available consultation of the refund of the Income tax 2022 for the fourth and penultimate batch. According to information provided by the agency, the payment of the 4th batch must be made on August 31, covering 4,462,564 taxpayers, between priority and non-priority.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, ?R$ 265,909,045.61? will be allocated to taxpayers who have legal priority. Therefore, 7,855 seniors over 80 should receive at this time; 60,575?elderly between 60 and 79?years old; 5,514?taxpayers?with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 25,854?taxpayers who have teaching as their main source of income.

It is worth mentioning that this lot also includes refunds residuals from previous years. In this way, the remainder of the lot will also be paid to 4,362,766?non-priority taxpayers who submitted returns from previous years until May 30, 2022. ?

The IRS also reported that in the previous batches, R$ 18.9 billion were paid to approximately 12.9 million taxpayers. Most of these recipients were also taxpayers with legal priority, that is, the elderly, people with disabilities and individuals whose main source of income is teaching.

See how to check the status of the declaration

Taxpayers can consult the status of the income tax declaration directly on the Federal Revenue website. To do so, simply click on “My Income Tax” and on “Consult Refund”. Another way to carry out the consultation is by downloading the application “My Income Tax” available for Android and iOS devices.

By carrying out the consultation, citizens can check possible pending issues in the income tax declaration making it impossible to pay the refund. In this way, it is possible to check whether the taxpayer ended up falling into the fine meshand it is possible to send a rectifying statement to regularize the situation.

“The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong. IRS.

Learn more about income tax refund

According to the calendar provided by the Federal Revenue, the Income Tax refund began in May and should be completed in September. In addition, the payment is deposited in the bank account informed by the taxpayer at the time of the declaration, always on the last business day of each month. See below for dates refund payment:

1st batch: May 31

2nd batch: June 30

3rd batch: July 29

4th batch: August 31

5th batch: September 30

If the refund credit of the Income tax is not carried out for some reason, the amounts must be available for redemption at Banco do Brasil during a period of one year. In these cases, it is possible to schedule the deposit through the BB Portal or by calling the institution’s Relationship Center at the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (for capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (number exclusively for the hearing impaired).