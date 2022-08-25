Installment of R$ 1.2 THOUSAND released this week? Learn more about PIS 2022

Having extra money is a great relief at such a critical moment in the Brazilian economy. So it is a great help that part of the PIS 2022 already released for workers with a formal contract. Remembering that the amount paid is proportional to the months worked in the base year. Read our article below and find out how much you can receive and when to withdraw.

Installment of R1.2 thousand of PIS 2022

First, let’s explain what the social integration program also called PIS. Namely, it is a current minimum wage paid to workers of private companies that have a formal contract. The amount is distributed according to the months worked in the previous base year and is intended for those who receive up to two minimum wages and have been registered on the platform for more than five years. Federal government. THE Federal Savings Bank (CAIXA) is the financial institution responsible for the transfers.

Values ​​available this year

Therefore, it is important to remember that the values ​​for the PIS 2022 have already been released since February 8th of this year for those born in January. The order follows the months of birth of the worker and for those who have a birthday in December, the redemption date was March 31, 2022. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of Emergency Aid in 2020, payments for 2021, which traditionally should have been paid this year, have been postponed to 2023. Now the amounts are being released for those who worked with a formal contract in 2020.

Therefore, it is expected that the timetable for the PIS be settled next year with double payments for the base years 2021 and 2022. At the moment, the Government has not commented on the matter. According to data released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfaremore than 400 thousand workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022. The reason may be due to forgetfulness or of its own volition. But those who are interested and have not yet made their redemption, know that the 2020 values ​​are released until December 31 of this year.

Below, we made a table to show you how much you can receive according to the months worked. Check out:

months worked amount receivable 1 month BRL 101 2 months BRL 202 3 months BRL 303 Four months BRL 404 5 months BRL 505 6 months BRL 606 7 months BRL 707 8 months BRL 808 9 months BRL 909 10 months BRL 1010 11 months BRL 1,111 12 months BRL 1,212

How do I know if I’m entitled?

Finally, if the worker wants to know if he is entitled to PIS 2022just access the website of CASHIER in www.caixa.gov.br or download the app CASH Worker. In addition, it is possible to use the bank’s customer service phone by calling 0800 726 0207.

