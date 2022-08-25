Interviewer makes poker face – 08/24/2022 – Ruy Castro

Interviewer does not make an ironic or pitying face. Interviewer makes neutral poker face. Your questions will be straightforward, demanding straight answers. The interviewer has to know how to listen, pay attention to the answer and, when he sees that the interviewee is stalling, firmly interrupt him, saying that he did not answer the question. Interviewer only changes the subject when satisfied with the answer.

Interviewer doesn’t say he’s going to change the subject when he changes the subject. The questions, previously prepared, have to follow each other naturally. When the interviewee notices, he was taken by the nose by the interviewer. When preparing each question, the interviewer will have foreseen possible answers and formulated the following questions accordingly. Politicians have a limited repertoire from which one can predict how he will react to this or that question.

Interviewer only asks one question at a time. A question that unfolds into several or has others built-in becomes a bunch of questions, which makes the interviewee’s life easier. In addition, it will only allow him to answer the last question or the one that is most convenient for him. Questions should be short, to the point and end with a question mark. Long, repetitive and heavily explained questions generate vague, subjective or false answers, because they give the interviewee time to think.

The shorter and faster the question, the more defenselessly the answer will come. And as for the question mark, I’m not kidding. Some interviewers, instead of asking a question, formulate a formulation and then suddenly stop and wait for the interviewee to continue. The smartest interviewees pretend to listen and remain silent, waiting for the said question mark.

When the interviewee blatantly lies, the interviewer looks into the camera’s eye and demoralizes the interviewee with true information.