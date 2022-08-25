IPCA-15 drops in August, but food continues to weigh on the pocket

posted on 8/25/2022 5:56 AM / updated on 8/25/2022 5:57 AM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

Influenced by the drop in fuel prices, particularly gasoline and ethanol, and electricity, the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), the preview of official inflation, fell by 0.73% in August, after rising 0.13% in July. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), it was the lowest rate since the beginning of the historical series, which began in November 1991. On the other hand, the food and beverage group, which weighs the most on the population of income, did not give a truce and had an increase of 1.12% this month.

The result of the food group was strongly influenced by products such as long-life milk, which registered an increase of 14.21% and accumulated a high of 79.79% in the year. According to the IBGE, it was the biggest positive individual impact on the index for the month. Also noteworthy, within the food and beverage group, were the increases in cheese (4.18%), fruit (2.99%) and chicken pieces (3.08%).

With the August result, the IPCA-15 accumulated in 12 months dropped from 11.39%, at the end of July, to 9.60% this month. Economist André Braz, from Fundação Getulio Vargas, explained that deflation was determined by the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on gasoline and energy, determined by Complementary Law 194, sanctioned at the end of June. “There is no generalized drop in inflation, as the prices of essential products, such as food, continue to rise. However, given the recent behavior of agricultural commodity prices, it is possible that food inflation, which is still persistent , offer some truce in the coming months,” said Braz.





external demand

“The economies of China and European countries are slowing down. So, they will start to demand less commodities”, explained the economist. “We can already see the effect of this through the dollar quotations of corn, soybeans, wheat, iron ore, which have dropped significantly compared to the period in July. This fall should alleviate domestic inflationary pressures”, he anticipated.

Another group that had a significant increase in August was health and personal care, with 0.81%. In this group, the influence of health plans was decisive, which registered an average increase of 1.22%, corresponding to the monthly fraction of the 15.50% readjustment authorized by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), on May 26, to family and individual plans. In addition, personal hygiene items accelerated from 0.67% in July to 1.03% in August.

Gasoline drops indicator

The drop of 16.80% in gasoline was decisive for the deflation registered by the IPCA-15 in August. Fuel became cheaper after two price reductions announced by Petrobras, reflecting lower prices for the product abroad, and, above all, the cut in taxes, such as ICMS and Pis/Cofins. As a result, the transport group had a negative variation of 5.24%, producing the greatest downward impact (1.15 percentage points) on the indicator.

The price drop occurred in ethanol (10.78%), vehicle gas (5.40%) and diesel oil (0.56%). Within the transport group, another sub-item with intense negative variation was air tickets (12.22%), after four consecutive months of increase.

The negative change in the housing group (0.37%) is related to the decline in residential electricity prices (3.29%), due to the reduction, in most states, of the ICMS rate charged on this service. In addition, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved extraordinary tariff revisions for several distributors that operate in areas covered by the index, reducing tariffs as of July 13th.

localized fall

There were negative variations in three of the nine groups of products and services surveyed by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the other six groups, an increase was registered.

For the chief economist at Gladius Research, Benito Salomão, the fall in the IPCA-15 will not be sustained. “Actually, we cannot even say that it is a deflation. A negative index does not mean deflation, especially in the Brazilian case, because it is not generalized. The fall is located in energy and fuel prices”, he explained. “The reduction was made due to the artificiality of economic policy.”

“Looking at the composition of inflation, it remains under pressure,” said Claudia Moreno, economist at C6 Bank, in a note. “The fall in administered prices (fuels and energy) is one-off and does not interfere with the dynamics of inflation ahead. The prices of industrial goods, on the other hand, which tended to decelerate, came higher than expected. In addition, there are no signs of relief in services inflation.”