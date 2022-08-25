IPCA-15 has the biggest deflation of the historical series, says IBGE

The institute says that the preview of inflation fell 0.73% in August, the lowest rate since November 1991.

The IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index 15) registered the biggest deflation –fall in prices– of the historical series, which started in November 1991. Considering the inflation preview, the rate dropped 0.73% in August against July.

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Wednesday (24.Aug.2022). Here is the complete data (294 KB).

The index indicates that there will be the 2nd consecutive monthly drop in the country’s official price index, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index). In July, the IBGE registered a deflation of 0.68%, the highest in the historical series.

The president of the BC (Central Bank), Robert Campos Neto, said on Tuesday (23.Aug) that the official price index in Brazil should have 2 or 3 months of negative rates in a row.

The drops in price indices are due to measures adopted by the government and Congress to limit the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) rates on fuel and electricity.

According to the IBGE, there was deflation in 3 of the 9 groups surveyed by the IPCA-15. The August result was influenced by the drop of 5.24% in the prices of the Transport group. Fuel values ​​fell 15.33% in the month against July. Gasoline alone dropped 16.80% – the biggest contribution to the drop in the index, with an impact of 1.07 percentage points. Ethanol dropped 10.78%. Diesel oil fell by 0.56%. In addition, airline tickets decreased by 12.22%.

The IPCA-15 increased by 5.02% in the year. In 12 months, inflation went from 11.39% in July to 9.60% in August. It is at the lowest level since July 2021. There was also a decrease in the Housing (-0.37%) and Communication (-0.30%) groups. In the 1st segment, it is due to residential electricity prices, which fell by 3.29% in August.

This week, the financial market lowered its forecast for inflation for 2022 for the 8th consecutive time. The expected rise for this year’s IPCA rose from 7.02% to 6.82%. Campos Neto said that 2022 inflation will be 6.5% or less.