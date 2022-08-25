Ipec poll for presidency in Tocantins: Lula leads with 46% and Bolsonaro has 39% | Elections 2022 in Tocantis

The Ipec poll commissioned by TV Anhanguera and released this Tuesday (23) points out that former President Lula (PT) leads the voting intentions in Tocantins with 46%, against 39% for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
The survey heard 800 people between the 20th and 22nd of August in 34 municipalities in Tocantins. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) under the number TO-04301/2022.
See the result of the stimulated search:
Stimulated and single response, in %:
- Squid (EN): 46%
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 39%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%
- Eymael (Christian Democracy): 0%
- Felipe d’Avila (New): 0%
- Pablo Marçal (Pros): 0%
- Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%
- Vera Lucia (PSTU): 0%
- Roberto Jefferson: 0%
- White/null: 4%
- Don’t know/didn’t answer: 5%
The names of the presidential candidates Constituent Eymael (DC), Felipe d’Avila (NOVO), Pablo Marçal (PROS), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Vera (PSTU) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) were mentioned, but they did not reach 1%.
The names of candidates Léo Péricles (UP) and Soraya Thronicke (UNIÃO) were on the disc presented to the interviewees, however, they were not mentioned by any of them.
See the result of the spontaneous search:
Stimulated and single response, in %:
- Squid (PT): 43%
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 37%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 1%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 1%
- Pablo Marçal (Pros): 0%
- Others: 0%
- White/null: 6%
- Don’t know/didn’t answer: 13%
The presidential candidates Eymael (DC), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Léo Péricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (Union), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) were not named. by any interviewee in the spontaneous survey.
