iPhone 14: Apple Announces September 7 Launch Event | Cell

The new iPhone 14, successor to the iPhone 13, should be announced on September 7, during Apple’s annual new products event. The date, which until yesterday was still under speculation, was confirmed this Wednesday (24) by the company, in an invitation made to journalists. The new cell phone models, like their predecessors, will support 5G connection. For the occasion, which will take place in person in the city of Cupertino, California (USA), announcements of the new version of the Apple Watch are also expected. So far, there is no information about the prices of the devices.

The ceremony is the first to take place in person after the Covid-19 pandemic, and will be broadcast live. The launch of the new iPhone 14 and its variants is the most awaited for the day. According to rumors released so far, the new version of Apple’s cell phone will have four models available: the normal and the Pro, with 6.1-inch screens; and two others with a 6.7-inch screen, possibly named Plus and Pro Max. This indicates that the iPhone 14, unlike the 12 and 13, will not have a mini version.

One of the main expectations regarding the iPhone 14 is in the notch of the screen – which, as speculation indicates, will be considerably reduced in this new version of the phone, keeping only spaces for the Face ID sensor and the camera. Other news expected for the new models of Apple’s smartphone are related to the battery, which can undergo a relevant upgrade, and the screen – which, by all indications, will gain the always on mode in the Pro version. Regarding the chip, what is expected is that Apple will use the powerful A16 Bionic only in the more expensive models as well.

In addition, Apple may be preparing to apply to the iPhone one of the most important changes in recent times: the switch from the Lightning port to USB-C. The novelty is being evaluated in several countries, including Brazil, but it is still unlikely to be announced in 2022.

As for the Apple Watch, three new versions of the apple smart watch are expected. According to the rumors circulating in the international media so far, it is possible that the new models will gain new features – such as a body temperature gauge, for example. In addition, an increase in the screen and a longer battery life are also expected.

Although the Apple Watch and the new iPhone are the most anticipated announcements of the day, it is possible that the company will also announce new versions for the AirPods Pro headphones.

are also part of the package of releases planned for the event. See here all the news that Apple may launch in 2022.

