iPhone 14: Apple sets launch event for the 7th

Apple confirmed today (24) the reveal date of the iPhone 14, its next line of cell phones. The company will hold the “Far Out” event to present new products on September 7, at 14:00 GMT.

The date, which is a holiday in Brazil, marks a nice advance in Apple’s news. Last year, the iPhone 13 line was only presented in the second week of September.

In addition to happening before, the launch event of the new iPhone line also has another differential compared to last year. This time the event will be held in personat the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

What to expect and how to watch

Despite breaking with the company’s pandemic tradition of virtual events, the Far Out presentation will still be streamed live online. That is, fans of the brand will still be able to follow the revelation of the new line of cell phones through Apple’s YouTube channel, as well as on the brand’s website.

Regarding the launches, the big attraction of the event will be the iPhone 14 line. Although the name has not been confirmed by Apple, the company should launch its new generation of cell phones at the event, including a renewed design for the screen.

In all, four phones are expected: iPhone 14, iPhone Max, iPhone Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Unlike the last generations, the company is not expected to launch a “mini” variant.

Another product that can show up is the Apple Watch. According to rumors, the company may launch two new watches at the event, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro.