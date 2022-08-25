IRB announces restricted share offering

Posted at 10:44 pm

The IRB (IRBR3) announced on Wednesday night, 24, in a material fact, a restricted offering of shares that will consist of the primary public distribution of, initially, 594,059,405 new shares, with restricted placement efforts.

Until the completion date of the ‘Bookbuilding Procedure’, the number of shares initially offered may, at the company’s discretion, in agreement with the coordinators of the offering, be increased by up to 200% of the total number of shares initially offered, that is, up to 1,188,118,810 new shares.

The operation is coordinated by Banco Bradesco BBI, lead coordinator, by Banco Itaú BBA and Banco Santander (Brazil), as additional coordinator.

The IRB informed that it intends to use the net proceeds from the restricted offer primarily to regularize regulatory indicators and, after said regularization, if there are surplus funds, for its organic growth and possible agreements with US authorities.

Access the full IRB material fact with all the details of the offer by clicking here.

On August 15, the IRB highlighted in a material fact sent to the market that it was studying the possibility of carrying out a fundraising operation, which, in principle, would consist of a subsequent public offering of primary distribution of common shares.

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/BEH158WUHBy4nrxxCRICSx

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A