IRB close to short limit; rental rate hits 45%

There are so many investors wanting to ‘short’ the IRB that the amount of shares leased from the company is very close to hitting the limit defined by B3 of 25% of the free float (shares outstanding on the market).

When – and if – this happens, the Exchange will inform the market, interrupt the registration of new contracts and determine the closure of operations so that the limit is respected again. Another option is to readjust the threshold.

Stock leasing is a key part of building a ‘short’ position in a stock.

Today, there are around 316 million IRB shares leased. On the Bloomberg screen, the position is equivalent to 25.12% of the free floatbut the Exchange makes adjustments to this calculation to avoid any double counting of lease contracts that are due and rolled over in advance.

Until the beginning of July, the rent with IRB shares was around 200 million shares (16% of the free float).

The number of operations began to rise and exceeded 250 million shares as of mid-July, after the company reported a loss of R$273 million in May.

The operations took a new leap after the result of the IRB in the second quarter, when the company reported a shortfall of R$ 613.8 million in adjusted shareholders’ equity in relation to the minimum required capital; and an insufficiency of R$730 million in the framework of the coverage of technical provisions and regulatory liquidity.

To resolve the situation, the IRB is studying a capital increase, sale of real estate and corporate interests and structured retrocession operations. A solution other than the capital increase at a high discount could counterbalance the ‘shorts’ in the stock, causing a short covering.

The rate charged for lending IRB shares also skyrocketed in just over a month, from 20% to 45% today. The rate is second only to the 49% charged to rent TC papers. (These rate levels are far above the market average, which is around 5%).

The information on the market was that today there were brokers refusing leasing operations with paper. The IRB has 267 thousand individuals as shareholders.

In addition to the 25% limit of the free float for share leasing operations, B3 still has a 5% cap per investor. These locks avoid situations like what happened in the case of GameStop, in January of last year, when some hedge funds suffered significant losses due to shorts in action.

In this episode, millions of individual investors agreed on Reddit to buy shares in GameStop, a chain of game stores, to make the stock go up and hurt large investors, who were ‘short’ in the stock.

They were only successful because in the American market there are no limitations on stock rentals. At the time, the ‘sold’ position on GameStop was over 125% of the free float.