IRB (IRBR3): between a stock offering providing for a strong discount and a jump in “sold”, what to expect for the company?

Last Wednesday night’s announcement (24) marked another chapter in the saga of reinsurer IRB (IRBR3) in search of its recovery. Confirming the market speculations of the last few weeks and the studies confirmed by the company itself, it informed that it will make another capital increase, this time of up to R$ 1.2 billion, to re-frame the regulatory indicators established by the Superintendence. of Private Insurance (Susep).

As highlighted in the second quarter results, IRB recorded insufficient adjusted shareholders’ equity in relation to the minimum required capital in the amount of R$ 614 million. There was also no classification of the coverage of technical provisions and regulatory liquidity of R$730 million.

The reaction of the shares, at first, was positive, since the movement was already widely expected – speculation about the operation has gained strength since the company released its results, on August 15, 2022, with a loss of BRL 373, 3 millions. At 2:07 pm (Brasília time), the shares were up 4.48% at R$2.10, reaching a maximum high of R$7.46% on the intraday, at R$2.16. However, the expectation is that the follow-on may have a high discount and cause shareholder dilution, while analysts estimate that it may not be the solution to the company’s problems.

The company launched a primary offering with restricted efforts of, initially, 597 million shares, based on the closing price of the assets of the day before, of R$ 2.01. However, the amount can be increased by up to 200%, almost 1.2 billion shares, thus providing for the possibility of a significant discount for the assets. The definition of the price per share of the operation will take place on September 1.

“The signal is that they are expecting a relatively high discount to be able to raise these funds, which makes sense since the company continues to burn cash. Even with the most favorable and robust financial result [do segundo trimestre]the operational is still very bad, below what we expected for this year”, says Carlos Daltozo, head of equity at Eleven Financial.

The company highlighted in an earnings conference call that the second quarter was “dramatically impacted” by the historic drought that affected the South region, leading to a loss ratio that was the main detractor of the loss in the quarter, above 100%. “The impact did not occur due to old contracts, but from new, rural contracts, bringing a yellow light in our assessment of the quality of their origination”, highlights Daltozo.

BTG Pactual analysts highlighted in a report that, if the IRB ends up issuing the maximum number of shares allowed, to reach R$ 1.2 billion, “we would be talking about a share price of R$ 0.66”.

They said they still like the IRB brand, team and contracts, but considered that BB Seguridade (BBSE3), one of its main clients, is reducing its exposure, further increasing the company’s challenge to continue raising premiums to improve future results.

Genial Investimentos added that “potentially, the required discount should be high, which could dilute the minority (shareholder) even more”. For Safra, the operation could cause a significant dilution for shareholders not participating in the offer, which could be between 32% and 59%.

However, they consider that demand may not be so low, as some investors would use the offer to cover short positions.

This is one of the bets that is on the radar for the success of the company’s stock offering, at a time when the company has seen a spike in the rent on its shares since speculation about a new follow-on got on the radar.

Last Wednesday, IRB shares were very close to the limit of leased positions, of 25% of the free float (outstanding shares in the market), with a lot of demand from investors to “short” (take short positions, betting on the fall) the paper.

An investor can bet on the fall in the price of an asset by renting the paper from someone bought and then selling it. However, it will be necessary to repurchase it so that it can be returned to the original owner in the future. In this operation, the “short” person waits for the asset price to fall so that they can be repurchased at a lower value in the future.

Interest in this operation in IRB rose sharply. Thus, the rate charged for lending the reinsurer’s shares soared in about a month, from 20% to 45%.

After the market closed yesterday, B3 announced that it had increased from 25% to 30% of the free float the limit for leasing shares, while cutting the limit for options with company shares from 35% to 30%. In the statement, B3 said it had taken the measure to meet the increased demand for operations in a specific market. According to the Exchange, if the new limit is reached, it will interrupt the registration of new contracts and determine the closure of operations so that the initial limit is respected again.

With the cost of rent skyrocketing and with the offer being able to go to low prices, the “shorts” (sold) could cover their position with the acquisition in the market. follow-on.

In this sense, Daltozo, from Eleven, highlights that a point that drew attention in this press release in relation to the previous offer, in 2020, was that the relevant shareholders Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itaú (ITUB4) did not explicitly signal this time that they would follow the capital increase in the amount related to their respective holdings, of 15.8% and 11.5%.

However, he evaluates, they will probably follow their participation and will make the contribution of resources again. In any case, the two shareholders must subscribe within the limits of their positions, which should lead to a contribution of less than R$400 million. Thus, more resources will be needed for the operation to be successful, which could come from shareholders with a short position.

It is worth noting that, since December last year, Brazilian equity and multimarket funds are more “sold” than “bought” in IRB shares, according to information from Economatica. The most recent data is from April of this year, as managers have up to 90 days to inform the composition of their portfolios to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

In the 12 months through April, the balance between the “long” (purchased shares) and “short” (leased shares) positions was positive at R$139.6 million in May 2021, but progressively decreased until November. In December 2021, “sold” began to predominate and the balance was negative by R$ 27.3 million. The number increased month after month, reaching -R$ 169 million in April.

Last week, the manager Squadra – responsible for revealing the IRB’s accounting frauds in February 2020, which culminated in a drop in shares on the Stock Exchange of more than 90% since then and several changes in management -, highlighted in a letter that, in first half of 2022 continued to hold a position shorts in the company. However, in a much smaller size due to the sharp drop in market value.

company future

In an operating scenario that is still very affected (and which suffered a strong setback with the drought in the last quarter) and with the constant increases in capital, the view of market analysts is still quite skeptical about the company, with recommendations for investors remain cautious in IRBR3.

“One question is whether these amounts of R$ 1.2 billion will really solve the company’s problem, since the operational has not yet shown signs of improvement, the loss ratio remains high by the company’s own standards, with a combined rate above of 100%. The operating result is still deficient and causing losses, even with the more favorable trend of the financial result due to the high Selic”, evaluates Daltozo. Eleven currently has the IRB recommendation under review.

BTG Pactual also highlights being cautious with the asset. “It is true that we expected the IRB to be in a more comfortable situation now and we signal that our ability to predict results has so far been very low”, pointed out the institution’s analysis team.

Genial’s team highlighted that it is difficult to know the future of the IRB, which may even open doors for a delisting or change of control. “Amidst a troubled and uncertain environment, we reiterate the recommendation to sell”; the target price of the house for the assets is R$ 2.10 (up 4.5% until the closing of the day before).

Safra reduced the target price of the share after the announcement of the follow-on from R$3.10 to R$2.40 (upside of 19.40%), maintaining a neutral recommendation, pointing out that they do not rule out another price adjustment. target depending on the outcome of the share offering.

“In our view, stocks may continue to be under pressure in the short term, reflecting their negative earnings momentum, with additional pressure arising from the capital increase”, he assesses.

The day before, Citi had already cut the target price for IRBR3 shares from BRL 2.40 to BRL 1.60 (down 20.40% compared to the closing of Wednesday), reiterating a sell recommendation, noting that the impact of the contracts under review should continue for some time, harming the house’s long-term vision for the reinsurer’s profitability.

According to a compilation made by Refinitiv, of seven houses that cover the paper, four recommend selling and three maintenance, with an average target price of BRL 2.96 (still a considerable upside potential of 47% compared to the previous day’s closing) . The future of IRB is still uncertain.

(with information from Reuters)

