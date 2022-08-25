IRB (IRBR3) launches equity offering – Money Times

O IRB Brazil (IRBR3) launched a public offer subsequent primary distribution of shares, with restricted distribution efforts, according to a statement on Thursday (25).

According to the company, the total amount of the offer, based on the price of BRL 2.01 per share, would be BRL 1.19 billion – an amount that may vary upwards or downwards according to the conclusion of the bookbuilding procedure.

The IRB informs that the number of shares initially offered may be increased by up to 200% of the total number of shares initially offered in the restricted offering – that is, by up to 1,194,029,850 new shares.

According to the company, considering the authorized capital limit provided for in the company’s bylaws, the issuance of additional shares may occur if there is an excess of demand at a price per share lower than the price per share indicated in the material fact“but always in such a way that the increase in social capital observes the limit of BRL 1.2 billion“.

“The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to regularization of regulatory indicators established by Susep”, said the IRB.

After regularization, if there are surplus funds, the company intends to allocate them for general corporate purposes, – organic growth in view of existing business opportunities and for the payment of contingent liabilities.

Offer deadlines

The IRB says that shareholders who hold the shares at the end of August 23, 2022.

Between August 25th and August 31st, each of the shareholders interested in participating in the operation must make a request to reserve shares, informs the company. The price per share will be set on September 1.

If, for any reason, there is no effective demand from professional investors and the IRB, together with the offer coordinators, chooses to proceed with the operation, the price will be fixed by the company’s board of directors, without unjustified dilution of shareholders.

In this case, according to the company, the transaction would be based on the volume-weighted average of the closing price of the shares on B3 in the last 30 trading sessions or the closing price of the shares on the date of fixing the price per share.

The offer is coordinated by Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA and Santander Brasil.

See the document released by the IRB

