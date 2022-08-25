IRB (IRBR3) will carry out a restricted offering of shares worth up to BRL 1.199 billion

As already speculated by the market with the persistence of the regulatory non-compliance of the IRB (IRBR3), the Board of Directors of the reinsurer announced that it had approved, on Wednesday (24), the holding of the subsequent public offering of primary distribution of common shares issued by company.

The offering will consist of the primary public distribution of, initially, 597,014,925 new shares, with restricted placement efforts, to be carried out in Brazil, with placement efforts abroad.

Based on the closing price of the shares issued by the company on B3 this Wednesday (24) of R$ 2.01, the offer would total R$ 1.199 billion.

However, the value is merely indicative. The price per share will be defined on the next Thursday (1) after the bookbuilding procedure is carried out. The new shares begin trading on the stock exchange on September 5, 2022.

The number of shares initially offered may, at the discretion of the company, in agreement with the coordinators of the offering, be increased by up to 200% of the total number of shares initially offered, that is, by up to 1,194,029,850 new shares issued by the reinsurer.

Considering the authorized capital limit provided for in the company’s bylaws, the issuance of additional shares may occur if there is excess demand at a price per share lower than that indicated in the material fact of R$ 2.01, but always in such a way that the increase of share capital observe the limit of around R$ 1.2 billion, the company said in a statement. “The price per share is not indicative of the price that will prevail in the market after the conclusion of the restricted offer, and may be changed up or down after the completion of the Bookbuilding Procedure”, he reinforced.

In other words, the company foresees the possibility of a significant discount in the price of the assets if the issuance coordinators do not find demand.

The IRB intends to use the net resources of the restricted offer primarily to regularize the regulatory indicators established by SUSEP, as had already been signaled by the company. “After said regularization, if there are surplus funds, the company intends to allocate them for general corporate purposes, notably, the organic growth of the company in view of existing business opportunities and for the payment of contingent liabilities, including those that may arise from agreements with the US authorities.”

The offer will be coordinated by Banco Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA and Santander Brasil.

Finally, the reinsurer informs that partial distribution will not be allowed within the scope of the restricted offer. Thus, if there is no demand for the subscription of all the shares initially offered until the date of conclusion of the bookbuilding procedure, under the terms of the placement agreement, the restricted offer will be cancelled.

On August 15, the company reported its second quarter results with a net loss of R$373.3 million in the period, an increase of 80.4% compared to the loss recorded a year earlier, with the balance sheet showing non-compliance with regulatory indicators. .

The company recorded insufficient adjusted shareholders’ equity in relation to the minimum required capital in the amount of R$614 million. There was also no classification of the coverage of technical provisions and regulatory liquidity of R$730 million.

At the time, the IRB sent to the Private Insurance Superintendence (Susep), which regulates the sector, a solvency recovery plan to reclassify the company and which already had prior approval for a capital increase of up to R$ 1.2 billion. In a conference call after the release of the balance sheets, the company’s executives highlighted that the plan should be executed within three months.

Share rental limit

The company’s shares fall 50% in the year. It is worth mentioning that, the day before, IRB shares were very close to the limit of leased positions, of 25% of the free float (shares in circulation on the market), with a lot of demand from investors to “shortear” (take short positions, betting on the fall) the paper.

The rate charged for borrowing the reinsurer’s shares soared in about a month, from 20% to 45%.

After the market closed, B3 raised the limit for leasing shares from 25% to 30% of the free float, while cutting the limit for options with company shares from 35% to 30%. In the statement, B3 said it had taken the measure to meet the increased demand for operations in a specific market.

According to the Exchange, if the new limit is reached, it will interrupt the registration of new contracts and determine the closure of operations so that the initial limit is respected again.

